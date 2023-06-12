Ghanaian influencer Nana Torando has finally disclosed the status of his relationship with Mzbel after weeks of silence

The once inseparable pair have not been seen together for some time now, which raised questions about their friendship

According to Nana Tornado, they are no longer friends and would not be reuniting, as seen in their previous friendship breaks

Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado has charged singer Mzbel for being a terrible friend and manipulator.

He disclosed that Mzbel disgraced him in an interview and refused to apologise or make a public correction.

According to Nana Tornado, Mzbel had done something like that before. He said he chose to forgive her during those past episodes but has realised that that is her character.

He narrated the incident leading to their fallout to Adinkra TV in New York.

If not for me, Afia Schwarzenegger would have torn MzBel apart. MzBel granted an interview and said that she pays people to love her. Including her family, friends and lovers. When she said that, Ghanaians singled me out that I was begging Mzbel for money.

Nana Tornado added that he asked Mzbel to come and clear the air about him, but she refused and came back three months later to fulfil the request. But it was too late because Ghanaians had already disgraced and insulted him.

Ghanaians react to Nana Tornado's reasons for cutting off ties with Mzbel

Many people were sad that the beautiful friendship between Nana Tornado and Mzbel had ended. They pleaded with them to talk out their issues and come back together.

Adowa Jennifer commented:

Tornado please don’t allow Asibolanga to laugh at both of you.

Gloria Shikatse commented:

Tornado stop that your reason is unnecessary. You and Mzbel are more than siblings.

Elizabeth Beinyah commented:

Tonando, you and Mzbel are more or less like twins. Just forgive and forget about the whole issue and be with her again. Forgive is divine.

