Shatta Wale, in a beautiful video, hosted his two kids, Cherissa and Majesty, at his recording studio

In the video, Majesty and Shatta Wale created a basic playful song as the musician played a beat for his son

The heartwarming interaction between Shatta and Majesty captured the hearts of his followers, who admired the father and son bond

Popular musician Shatta Wale recently hosted his two kids, Cherissa and Majesty, at his recording studio. The joyful interaction between the father and his children has melted the hearts of many.

Shatta Wale making a song with his son Majesty photo Source: shattawale

Source: TikTok

In the video, which has made rounds on his social media, Majesty and his talented father could be seen engaging in a playful and creative session.

As Shatta Wale played a catchy beat on his music production equipment, Majesty joined in the fun by creating a basic but adorable rap song of his own.

The bond between Shatta Wale and Majesty shined through in the video as they shared smiles, laughter, and an impressive love for music.

The talented musician and doting father effortlessly created a nurturing and supportive environment for his children to explore their own creativity in the studio.

Many folks pointed out how much of a responsible and loving father Shatta was, expressing their admiration.

Shatta Wale and Majesty win hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the beautiful and adorable video.

DonSmart said:

Danmmmmmmmmn Majesty’s verse be maddddddddddd the music blood is working

Maame Efya Carter said:

God bless you mitchy for making this happen

Joseph Yankey95 commented:

He will takeover from shatta Wale next five years, SM for life junior.

Ginababe wrote:

Majesty is so happy been around his father.. i love this

Shatta Wale teaches kids Twi

In a related story, Shatta Wale, in a Facebook Live video, flaunted his two beautiful children, Majesty and Cherissa.

In the video, the musician was in the studio with the pair and proudly said his kids were not regular kids, stating that they were super talented.

The adoring father also interacted with his kids and tried to teach them how to speak Twi, their local language, as they were only fluent in English.

Source: YEN.com.gh