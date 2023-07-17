Shatta Wale, in a Facebook Live video, flaunted his two beautiful children, Majesty and Cherissa

In the video, the musician was in the studio with the pair and proudly said his kids were not regular kids, stating that they were super talented

The adoring father also interacted with his kids and tried to teach them how to speak Twi, their local language, as they were only fluent in English

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently took to Facebook Live to share a delightful moment with his two adorable children, Majesty and Cherissa. In the live video, which quickly captured the hearts of fans, the proud father showed his kids' remarkable talents.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale with his two kids, Cherissa and Majesty Photo Source: shattawaleworldwide

The video showed Shatta Wale and his children inside a recording studio. With a beaming smile, the musician expressed how his kids were not just ordinary children as, according to him, they possessed exceptional talents. The dancehall star's love and pride for his children were evident as he introduced them to his fans.

During the live stream, the doting father interacted with his children, engaging in playful banter and teaching them some Twi, their local language. Majesty and Cherissa, who are fluent in English, eagerly embraced the opportunity to learn their native tongue. Shatta Wale's efforts to instil cultural pride in his children resonated with viewers and garnered admiration.

The video showcased the unique bond between Shatta Wale and his kids as they laughed, danced, and even sang along to some of the musician's popular songs.

Shatta Wale and kids warm hearts

The video warmed the hearts of social media users.

Princess Nay said:

Stop confusing those beautiful kids. 3dwoada is not Tuesday. It's Wednesday. Anaa mo se meboa?

Wife_Materialcommented:M

Did Shata said Tuesday when she asked “what’s Edwoada again”

razakmajid wrote:

I like the way you are treating them 1 Don

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale celebrates daughter Cherrisa

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale surprised his fans with photos of his teenage daughter.

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, whom he shared with Michy, is his most-known child.

The dancehall artiste had vowed to buy her a Range Rover on her 16th birthday.

