Shatta Wale has reacted with elation after the MP-Elect for Tema Central, Hon. Ebi Bright, performed his song 'On God' after emerging victorious in the election

In the video, the excited woman sang the dancehall star's song word for word as the constituents backed her in excitement

Shatta Wale's reaction excited many social media users who were impressed with the way the MP performed the tune

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has reacted with excitement after Hon. Ebi Bright, the MP-Elect for Tema Central, celebrated her election victory by performing his popular song, 'On God.'

In a viral video, the newly elected MP sang the song word for word while her supporters cheered her on. The performance, filled with energy and excitement, took place after she was declared the winner in a closely contested parliamentary race.

Hon. Bright secured 18,539 votes to defeat her rival, Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 18,421 votes. The margin of victory was very narrow, which made it even more worthwhile for Bright.

Shatta Wale’s reaction to the performance has drawn praise from fans on social media. Many netizens were impressed by the MP-Elect’s knowledge of the song.

Shatta Wale and Ebi Bright excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SkidoMusic said:

"That your song is timeless and it speaks for everyone even those who lose the elections can also use it to motivate themselves because the words are deep. It will last for generations."

@mrowusunsiah wrote:

"This song is all you need to survive 😂."

Triplecedi1 said:

"Word to word oo Herrr !!!!! Your songs are Timeless.🎉🎉."

HasXtylez wrote:

"You for go greet am daddy. Our new street mom be that."

NDC's campaign song tops charts

Music has been a key factor in the 2024 elections. The NDC, the victors of the election have recently had their official campaign song topping the charts on Apple Music.

The song secured the number one position as the most streamed song shortly after NDC won the elections.

Nacee, the composer of the song, has expressed excitement at the milestone in a report by YEN.com.gh.

