Lil Win and his wife in a video enjoyed each other's company as they went on a dinner date

In a video shared by Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, on her TikTok page, the married couple were all smiles as they sipped wine

The pair shared a glass of wine together, with Lil Win holding the glass to his lady's mouth as she happily sipped it

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, have captured attention with a video of their romantic dinner date. The video, shared by Maame Serwaa on TikTok, showed the couple enjoying each other's company while sipping wine.

In the video, Lil Win was seen holding a glass of wine to Maame Serwaa's mouth as she happily sipped it. The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful, sharing smiles throughout the moment.

Maame Serwaa, who usually resides in the United States, recently returned to Ghana. Since her arrival, the pair have been spending a lot of time together. Fans in the comments admired their bond and praised their public display of affection.

Lil Win and wife warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Micky minaj said:

"Side chick foɔ nyinaa ɔmo wɔ hen,ɔmo ada😂."

Barbi wrote:

"Wow love u guys die bro big up’s to u n wifey."

HUMPHREY😍😍maame said:

"So u didn’t allow to go to the birthday party oo sis 🤣🤣🤣pls go wia."

user3844132336711 reacted:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person."

Johamz said:

"Eii Lil Win you people make me feel like I should get married 😳 love ❤️is sweet oooooh."

baby3 reacted:

"Maximum three weeks you are gone for the owner to take her place."

Lil Win gives his wife a new phone

Lil Win has shown that he does not play about his wife and goes to every length to put a smile on her face. He did so recently with a beautiful gesture.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the actor gave Maame Serwaa a brand new iPhone 16, the latest in Apple's phone range.

The gesture was met with joy from fans of the couple, who praised Lil Win for being romantic.

