Vlad and Niki is a YouTube duo who has recently taken over the internet. Their engaging videos, which feature roleplays, vlogs, family stories, and advertising, have received millions of views and subscribers globally. What is Vlad and Niki's net worth?

Vlad rides a bicycle in Dubai, UAE (L). Niki sits in a room in Miami, Florida (R). Photo: @vlad.super.vlad, @nikitoys_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Vlad and Niki is a YouTube channel that features Russian-American siblings Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov. Their parents, Sergey and Victoria Vashketova, oversee 21 YouTube channels in 18 languages. The duo's primary channel ranks fifth globally in subscribers and seventh globally in views. Find out more about Vlad and Niki's net worth.

Vlad and Niki's profile summary

Full name Vladislav Vashketov Nikita Vashketov Gender Male Male Date of birth 26 February 2013 4 June 2015 Age 11 years old (as of 2024) 9 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Gemini Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Russian-American Russian-American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Height in feet 3'7'' 3'4'' Height in centimetres 109 101 Hair colour Blonde Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Sergey Vashketov Sergey Vashketov Mother Victoria Vashketova Victoria Vashketova Siblings Christian, Alice Vashketova Christian, Alice Vashketova Profession YouTuber YouTuber Years active 2018–present 2018–present Net worth $100 million–$280 million $100 million–$280 million YouTube Vlad and Niki Vlad and Niki

What is Vlad and Niki's net worth in 2024?

According to Sportskeeda Wiki, YouTubers, and Techie + Gamers, the Russian YouTubers have an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $280 million. Here's an overview of how they make their income.

YouTube career

Vlad and Niki launched their YouTube channel on 23 April 2018. They initially gained popularity on YouTube, where they began recording videos of their daily excursions and playing.

Their content immediately appealed to young audience members, and their channel became famous. Vlad and Niki's YouTube channel now has millions of subscribers and billions of views, making it one of the most popular channels on the platform. As of writing, the siblings have over 791 videos.

How much money do Niki and Vlad make from YouTube?

In 2019, the brothers were ranked as the YouTubers with the highest earnings per video, at an estimated US$312,000 for each video.

Top-5 facts about Vlad and Niki. Photo: @nikitoys_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Vlad and Niki's YouTube channels

Vlad and Niki have multiple YouTube channels in various languages. Some of their primary channels include:

In addition to the above channels, the Vashketov family controls 17 other YouTube channels in 18 languages. The channels focus on the Vashketov kids, Vladislav, Nikita, Christian, and Alice, alongside their parents, Victoria and Sergey. The kids reside in Miami, Florida, and sometimes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Vlad & Niki's YouTube channels typically generate income through advertisements, channel membership, and content licensing.

Merchandise sales

Vlad and Niki derive a significant portion of their income from merchandise sales. They offer a diverse range of products, including toys, apparel, and accessories, through various outlets, including their official website, online retailers such as Amazon, and physical shopfronts.

Brand partnerships

In addition to their YouTube popularity, the renowned YouTubers have formed various brand collaborations with businesses seeking to target their young audience.

The brothers have worked with multiple firms, including toy manufacturers, apparel lines, and entertainment companies. Some of them include Bayer's Flintstones Vitamins, Zuru, Playmates Toys, and Disney Cars.

Mobile apps and games

The Vashketov family has created and distributed mobile apps and games featuring their characters. These apps and games generate cash through in-app purchases and adverts. Here's an overview of Vlad and Niki's mobile games and applications, accessible on iOS and Android devices.

Vlad & Niki - Smart games

Vlad & Niki Run

Vlad & Niki Cooking games

Vlad & Niki Supermarket game

Vlad & Niki Piano

Vlad & Niki 12 Locks

Vlad and Niki: Car games

Vlad & Niki's Birthday Party

Vlad and Niki – games & videos

These applications are free to download and use, with some in-app purchases available for extra information. They are intended for children of all ages and contain content appropriate for preschoolers, young kids, and toddlers.

Vlad and Niki's house

Vlad and Niki's family bought and remodelled a new home in Miami, Florida. The house includes several comforts and entertaining aspects to provide an engaging environment for the celebrity kids.

Its attractions include a game area, two indoor playgrounds, and a movie theatre. Vlad and Niki's house is allegedly worth $12.5 million.

FAQs

How old is Vlad and Niki? Vlad is 11 years old, born on 26 February 2013, and Niki is 9 years old, born on 4 June 2015, as of 2024. What are Vlad and Niki's parents' occupations? Sergey and Victoria Vashketova manage their children's YouTube channels and brands. How much are Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov worth? They are allegedly worth between $100 million and $280 million. When did Vlad and Niki start YouTube? Vlad and Niki launched their YouTube channel on 23 April 2018. How many videos do Vlad and Niki have? As of writing, they have published 791 videos. Do Vlad and Niki live in Dubai? The kids reside in Miami, Florida, and sometimes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. What rank are Vlad and Niki on YouTube? Their main channel is the seventh most viewed and fifth most subscribed globally. How much is Vlad and Niki's house worth? The house was allegedly bought at $12.5 million. What language does Vlad and Niki speak? The young American content creators talk in English and Russian.

Vlad and Niki have amassed a sizable fortune through their successful YouTube channel. Their compelling content and savvy monetisation have elevated them to the top rank of child-friendly YouTube channels. Vlad and Niki's net worth continues to grow with their fame, cementing their status as one of the highest-paid providers of children's content.

