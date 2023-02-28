Ghanaian afrobeat artiste and songwriter, Kidi has revealed the secrets and meanings behind his tattoos

He said in an interview that he has five constant moods in which he mostly finds himself, and these are parts of his tattoos

Kidi added that he does not regret having the tattoos and will have all his future projects on his body

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kidi disclosed in an interview with Pulse that he does not regret the tattoos he has on his body.

According to the singer, he has tattoos that talk about his five daily moods in which he finds himself.

Some of these included a demon mood, a bubbly mood, an emotional mood, a shy mood and a celebrity mood.

He also had the name of his son Zane, his albums, and other projects he has completed. He stated that his son's name, which is tattooed on his left shoulder, is one of the tattoos that means a lot to him.

Kidi added that these tattoos mean a lot to him, and even though the sound of tattoos makes people have objective opinions on people's personalities, he will not take it back and will never feel regretful.

When he was asked about why he had a demon time as part of the tattoo he had on his body, he said it is one of the moods his friends know him to be in most of the time, and that could explain why it was the first among the few others.

Watch Kidi's interview below

