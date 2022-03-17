Majesty Mensah, the son of dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, is one of the most popular celebrity kids in Ghana now.

The little kid since his birth has been dominating the headlines all because of his father.

Majesty is very popular on Instagram as she has over 18k followers on that social media platform.

Majesty: 5 photos of Shatta Wale's that show how big he has become

He is a handsome boy and he is very eloquent as he speaks like an American.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 photos of Majesty that would make you love him more.

1. Majesty is in full military gear checking his time for the day. His caption confirms the dress for the day, he is just a sweet boy:

2. Beachside mood with his mother, Michy, the two have been melting hearts on social media with their rib-cracking videos and photos:4/

3. Big boy things, look at him here. He is so adorable as he always catches the attention of his followers on Instagram

4. Wow!, Swag on, posing good, dress up, that is what you expect from Majesty. He always finds a way to trend on social media:

5. The king is here and he is not letting his throne go away. He is arguably one of the most-sought celcelebrity in the country currently

6. Always having a fun day and his followers love him so much. He just look like his controversial daddy:

7. Simple and neat. He kept it cool but he got the 5-star posing showing off his swag to the world:

Shatta Wale speaks up about family issues for the 1st time

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has said that his mother’s decision to abandon his father caused him a difficult childhood.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the dancehall act said but for his mother’s choice to run away from home, his father’s great plans for their family would have materialized.

Detailing how his mother’s decision made his life very tough, he said when he told his father about his inability to catch up with the numerous subjects they were taught in Senior High School (SHS), his father decided to relocate their family to the U.S.

However, his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, made this impossible when she left his father regardless of his tireless efforts to get her back. “I’m from a broken home. My mother left my father some time ago when we were young.

When I was in SHS 1, we used to study about 13 subjects in a day and I didn’t have the mind for that; my brain isn’t a factory. So, I told my father that I can’t continue that.

Source: YEN.com.gh