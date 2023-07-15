Lil Win, in an adorable video he shared on his TikTok page, left his followers gushing as he plated his wife's hair

The Ghanaian actor put a broad smile on his wife, Maame Serwaa's face as he lovingly twisted her hair for her

Lil Win often shares videos online bonding with his beautiful wife, and the latest one has made social media users happy

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a heartwarming video that captured the attention of his followers showed his affectionate side by plaiting his wife's hair.

The delightful video was shared on his TikTok page and quickly gained traction, leaving his fans gushing over the couple's endearing bond.

The video showed Lil Win with a beaming smile as he carefully twisted his wife's hair, bringing joy to her face. The actor proved that his talents extend beyond the entertainment industry but also in the realm of hairdressing.

Lil Win has recently become well-known for sharing glimpses of his relationship with his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, on social media. Their interactions often depict a strong and loving partnership, and this recent video was no exception.

Social media users were thrilled to witness the couple's affection and connection, with many expressing their happiness and admiration.

Lil and his wife warm hearts on social media

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

#Ms Empress❤ said:

The way Mr is busing doing it err as if he's the one that braid the hair eii the way hes serious

user9417978546187 wrote:

Eeiii lil win u re so serious ooo anyway love is swt

comfortappiah79 commented:

shw3 di3 Omo kyer3,am jealous, anyways love is a beautiful thing

