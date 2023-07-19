Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, stepped out with her beautiful daughter Baby Maxin

In the video, the actress and her daughter could be seen in a room full of people where they posed and took photos

The pair were all smiles as the camera lights flashed and documented their cute images

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a heartwarming video that has melted the hearts of fans, stepped out with her adorable daughter Baby Maxin. The delightful mother-daughter duo were captured in an adorable moment as they posed and took photos together in a room filled with people.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed the strong bond between Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin. Social media users could not contain their joy, as the actress and her little princess' infectious smiles filled the room with happiness.

The setting was a gathering of close associates of the actress, who were all eager to capture the precious moments between the talented actress and her beautiful daughter. The camera lights flashed severally, documenting every cute expression and gesture made by the pair.

Fans of McBrown express admiration

Fans of the actress were quick to point out how much McBrown and Baby Maxin looked alike. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

BARBIE said:

Awww mother like daughter so adorable

Akosua high tension commented:

is de posing for me

rachealadwapa said:

wow like mother like daughter

fairy godmother wrote:

You are fine like your mother

spenex123 reacted:

Ah maxin Agude3...I pray God will grant you another one nana

McBrown and Maxin warm hearts again

In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin looked cute in an adorable video as she rocked a beautiful yellow dress.

The actress excitedly took pictures and videos of her baby girl as she encouraged her to pose and called her little princess.

Social media users could not get over the overflow of cuteness and marvelled at how fast the little girl had grown.

