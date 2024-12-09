John Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked beautiful as she jammed to hip-hop music in a car

In the video, the beautiful young lady rocked an expensive-looking wig as she sang the lyrics to the song

Farida Mahama's father, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious in the 2024 elections, held on December 7

Farida Mahama, daughter of Ghana’s newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama, has caught attention on social media after posting a video on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, Farida looked gorgeous as she sang along to a hip-hop song titled 'Back Outside' by Anycia and Latto while sitting in a car.

The young lady wore a stylish, expensive-looking wig and confidently recited the lyrics of the catchy song. The video has gone viral on the video-streaming platform, garnering over 16k likes and thousands of views.

Farida's father emerged victorious in the 2024 presidential elections held on December 7. John Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by a huge margin.

Bawumia conceded defeat on December 8, signifying John Mahama’s return to the presidency for a second term in office.

John Mahama's victory sparks excitement across Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Wiredu_ said:

"Ghanaians rate John Mahama now because the presumed “elites” and nation builders they put their hope and trust in came, saw and looted every iota of hope he left this very poor nation."

readJerome said:

"John Mahama’s victory is so complete, so decisive, and of such historic proportions that I don’t believe he’s inclined to listen to “advice” from anybody. At least not for some time."

Davido celebrates Mahama's victory

John Mahama's victory has travelled beyond the shores of Ghana and has elicited congratulations from public figures from other nations.

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian afrobeats singer Davido was one of such individuals who took to social media to congratulate John Mahama.

The victory of the NDC has stirred significant celebrations in the streets of various cities in the country.

