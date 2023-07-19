A die-hard fan of Nana Ama McBrown surprised her backstage at Onua Showtime with portraits of herself and her daughter Baby Maxim

Touched by the young man's gesture, The Empress said the portraits were beautiful and would brighten up her house

People reacted to the video and talked about how warmly McBrown received the gesture as they thanked and blessed the fan

A staunch fan of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown surprised her with portraits of herself and her daughter Baby Maxin.

A fan surprises Nana Ama McBrown with portraits of herself and Baby Maxin.

Source: Instagram

Fan surprised Nana Ama McBrown with portraits

The fan showed up backstage at Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV, Onua Showtime, and made the presentation to her.

Unwrapping the portraits, The Empress was in awe of how beautiful they looked and noted that they could be placed in the corners of the room to brighten the space.

Taking each portrait one after the other and admiring them, she asked the fan why he intentionally got her emotional.

"You've collapsed me. This is beautiful," she said in the video.

Mrs Mensah called the young man a superstar and said that he indeed showed his wonderful talent.

She arranged the gifts on a dark yellow couch and thanked the talented young man for the special package of one large portrait of herself and seven smaller framed portraits of Baby Maxin and her.

Below is a video of a fan gifting Nana Ama McBrown 8 portraits of herself and Baby Maxin.

Ghanaians react to an adorable video of a fan presenting Nana Ama McBrown with portraits

People in the comment section gushed over the adorable moment as they said Nana Ama McBrown's reaction was priceless.

Others bestowed blessings on the fan for the thoughtful gifts.

nyonyo_joan remarked:

You can never hate Nana Ama she's full of positive vibes and very appreciative of everything. Very supportive too. God bless her kind heart♥️ I admire her soo much

da_micmistress said:

You collapsed me, I too love Nana Ama McBrown. She is a whole vibe... Very humble and approachable

albyablord said:

His Instagram handle, please

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Woow beautiful work of Art..God bless him

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

Very Appreciative human being

miss._hinson asked:

Does he have IG handle?

officialeddieray said:

Wooow it's a beautiful moment

albyablord commented:

Soooo beautifulllll awwwww

shebeero said:

@kobby.kyei is he here on Instagram??

Nana Ama McBrown's friend writes on her dusty car

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown's friend Kwame Adinkra wrote a lovely message on her dusty plush car.

She laughed in the video and said that she used to do that when she was a child.

