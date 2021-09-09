Education and success have for a long time been related. However, Nana Ama McBrown's success story is different. Nana did not sit for her Basic Education Certificate Exam as she had dropped out of school. She later studied a secretarial course, which is not related in any way to her current career.

Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence due to her role in the TV series Tentacles. In addition, she obtained success for a double role in the Twi-language film, Asoreba. Besides acting, McBrown is a radio and TV personality, making her more famous.

Nana Ama McBrown’s profile summary

Birth name: Felicity Ama Agyemang

Felicity Ama Agyemang Nickname: Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown Date of birth : August 15, 1977

: August 15, 1977 Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Kumasi, Ghana

: Kumasi, Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Occupation: Film, television actress, TV/radio presenter

Film, television actress, TV/radio presenter Employer : UTV

: UTV Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Age: 44 years

44 years Gender: Female

Female Weight : Approx 68 kg

: Approx 68 kg Height: 1.67 m

1.67 m Schools : St Peter's International Residential School, Minnesota International, and Central International

: St Peter's International Residential School, Minnesota International, and Central International Relationship: Married

Married Spouse: Maxwell Mawu Mensah

Maxwell Mawu Mensah Daughter : Maxin Awushi Mensah

: Maxin Awushi Mensah Stepchildren: Phoebe and Chauncey Mawu

Phoebe and Chauncey Mawu Father: Kwabena Nkrumah

Kwabena Nkrumah Mother : Cecilia Agyenim Boateng

: Cecilia Agyenim Boateng Residence: Ghana

Ghana Instagram : @iamamamcbrown

: @iamamamcbrown Twitter:

Facebook:

Net worth: $900,000

Early life

She was born on August 15, 1977, in Kumasi, Ghana. Her real name is Felicity Ama Agyemang. Her father's name is Kwabena Nkrumah, while her mother is Cecilia Agyenim Boateng. Anne has six siblings.

Her parents divorced while Nana was young. Her mother could not bring them up. Therefore, they were adopted by her aunt Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah, and Kofi McBrown. Following the adoption, they grew up in Kwadaso, Kumasi, Ghana.

McBrown schooled at St Peter's International Residential School in her early years. She later joined Minnesota International and Central International. Nana did not sit for her Basic Education Certificate Exams as she dropped out of school before the exams were done. She

Studied a secretarial certificate course at the College of Business.

Career

She started acting in 2001, with her first movie being That Day. She was employed to do costuming after answering an audition call by Miracle Films. During this time as she worked, she was able to snag the film's lead role after being appointed by the director, Samuel Nyamekye. Nana’s performance in the movie That Day made her get a spot on the Tentacles TV series.

McBrown co-starred Agya Koo and Mercy Aseidu in the movie Asoreba. She has since appeared in other numerous films such as:

He is mine

Nsem Pii

Kumasi Yonko

Fools Paradise

Coming to Africa

Abro

Msadam Moke

Girl Connection

My Own Mother

Playboy

Evil Heart

Nana Goes to Mecca

SideChic Gang

Due to her outstanding performance in her roles, Nana has received many honours and awards such as:

Best English Actress

Best Actress in Leading Role

Best Traditional Movie

Best Story

Favourite Actress

Best Dressed Female Celebrity

Golden Actress

Female Actor of the Year

Nana is also in the radio and television industry as a presenter. She is currently hosting the television cooking show McBrown Kitchen, and the entertainment talk shows United Showbiz on UTV. Her significant role in the industry has seen her bag accolades, including:

Radio and Television Personality Award (2020)

TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year (2019-2020)

TV Female Presenter of the Year (2019 – 2020)

During the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) in 2020, Nana received an award for Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer.

Nana Ama McBrown is also a brand ambassador of the Royal Drinks and McBerry biscuits.

Family

Nana Ama McBrown married her longtime boyfriend, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, in 2016. Nana delivered a baby girl on February 21, 2019, in Canada. Nana Ama Mcbrown's daughter is known as Maxin Awushi Mensah.

Her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, had two other children before meeting Nana. The children are Phoebe and Chauncey Mawu. Therefore, Nana Ama Mcbrown's children are three, two being stepchildren.

Surgery

In 2013, she was involved in a life-threatening motor accident on the N1 Highway in Accra. The accident left her with a fractured hand. She underwent surgery after the accident. However, she went for another surgery in 2021 in Germany for correction.

Nana Ama McBrown’s net worth

She is the highest-paid Kumawood actress, and she has starred in 200+ films. Nana’s alleged net worth is $900,000 in 2021. Her wealth is from her career as an , brand ambassador, and radio/TV presenter.

Nana Ama McBrown’s fast facts

What is nana Nana Ama McBrown's age? The actress was born on August 15, 1977. Therefore, she is 44 years old as of 2021. Who are Nana Ama McBrown children? Her biological daughter is known as Maxin Awushi Mensah. She also has two stepchildren, Phoebe and Chauncey Mawu. Who is Maxwell Mensah? Maxwell Mensah is Nana Ama McBrown's husband. What is Nana Ama McBrown's husband's age? Maxwell Mensah was born on August 3, 1983. Therefore, he is 37 years old as of 2021. Is McBerry biscuit for Nana Ama McBrown? No. McBerry biscuit is a product of Twellium Industries Limited, where McBrown is the brand ambassador. What happened to Nana Ama McBrown? McBrown got a motor accident in 2013 and fractured her hand. In 2020, she fell and fractured the same hand. Where does Nana Ama McBrown come from? Nana Ama McBrown was born in Kumasi. However, she was brought up in Kwadaso in her aunt’s home after her parents’ divorce.

Nana Ama McBrown is an excellent definition of a successful and determined female celebrity. Her parents divorced when she was still young. However, this did not stop her from achieving her goals. Although she did not sit for her basic education exam, she still succeeded in an area she never studied.

