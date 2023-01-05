The daughter of Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown has grown to become a young fashion model

The brand ambassador Baby Maxin left us stunned with her breathtaking looks and shoe collections in 2022

The fashionable celebrity kid has become a role model for other kids with her beautiful photoshoots

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and business mogul Maxwell Mensah were among the celebrity kids who inspired us with their looks in 2022.

The young fashionista is stepping in the footstep of her celebrity mother who is winning on the Ghanaian style chart with her unquestionable fashion sense.

Baby Maxin left us awestruck in 2022 with her unique hairstyle, hair accessories, and enviable shoe collection.

Baby Maxin and her mother Nana Ama McBrown look lovely together in this photo. source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Baby Maxin that other fashionista kids can repeat for their birthday shoots.

1. Baby Maxin looks stunning in a white tulle dress

The young brand ambassador looked effortlessly gorgeous in tule inspired white dress. Just like her celebrity mother, Nana Ama McBrown, she wore a simple ponytail hairstyle with a lovely hairband to complete her look.

2. Baby Maxin looks glorious in a yellow dress

The fashion model Baby Maxin wore a tailor-made off-shoulder knee-level dress styled with flat shiny shoes.

Baby Maxin looked regal in her natural-themed pony hairstyle and colorful hair ribbon while smiling for the cameras.

3. Baby Maxin dresses like an African princess

The young model imitated one of her mother's iconic looks in this breathtaking photo. She wore a kente dress that features beaded lace and see-through lace on the other sleeve.

Baby Maxin styled her hairstyle with a gold accessory that matched her earrings. She wore native scandals and gold anklets.

4. Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin stuns in red outfits

The celebrity mom and her stylish daughter left us stunned with their matching dresses. The fashionista duo wore designer outfits to mark the 2022 Christmas celebrations.

5. Baby Maxin looks exquisite in this white dress

The young model looked classy in a white dress styled with a round-neck jacket. She wore a beautiful hairstyle and a white hand accessory for this look.

She gave us style inspiration with her white shoes that matched perfectly with her ensemble.

