A number of Ghanaian celebrities have bagged either a Master's Degree or an undergraduate degree, in the hopes of furthering their education

From Becca to John Dumelo among other famous names in Ghana, these individuals have bagged a degree or master's in their lifetime

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the well-known names in the entertainment industry who bagged a degree in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many Ghanaian celebrities, despite the fame and wealth they have, still continue to further their education.

Becca, John Dumelo, Abena Kyei Boakye graduate in 2022. Photo Source: @beccafrica @johndumelo @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities who graduated from a university or an institution in 2022.

1. John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo bagged his second Master's Degree in July 2022 from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He took to his social media pages to make the announcement as many thronged the comment section to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Mr Dumelo graduated from GIMPA's School of Public Service and Governance, some years after obtaining his first degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

2. Becca

Singer Becca bagged a Master's Degree in Brands and Communication from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in August 2022.

She graduated top of the 2022 class with a CGPA of 3.92. The 'Daa Ke Da' hitmaker is also an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honors.

3. A Plus, Habiba Sinare, and Kofi Sarpong

Hiplife artiste, Kwame A Plus, actress and film producer Habiba Sinare, and gospel musician ACP Kofi Sarpong all graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) in July 2022.

Kwame A Plus graduated with a Second-class Upper, while Sinare received a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration. On the other hand, ACP Kofi Sarpong was awarded first-class honours in Public Administration.

4. Abena Kyei Boakye

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen, Abena Kyei Boakye, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in grande style.

The award-winning morning show host graduated with a Master's in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Becca, John Dumelo, Sister Derby And 2 Other Ghanaian Celebrities With Master's Degrees

YEN.com.gh previously reported that some celebrities have achieved fame and success without formal education in Ghana. Others, on the other hand, went beyond basic and high school to further their education on the tertiary level.

In some cases, these celebrities may have already completed their tertiary education before starting an acting or music career. Others take a break from their celebrity status to take courses at the university, and a couple of others enrol in school while actively working.

YEN.com.gh dives into Ghanaian celebrities who have obtained a master's degree.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh