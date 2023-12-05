The producers of the GH Queens reality show have announced an all-new season with a trailer

The new season of the reality show will have socialites like Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall squaring it off

Scores of fans have expressed their excitement as they anticipate the new reality show

Streaming service, Showmax has unveiled the date for the all-new season of GH Queens, a stylish and feisty reality show documenting the lives of some Ghanaian socialites.

The second season of the show goes live on December 15, 2023, and will feature top Ghanaian socialites Efia Odo, Shatta Michy, and Hajia4Reall.

A trailer shared ahead of the show's release date has left many fans star-struck as they anticipate the drama.

Efia Odo, Shatta Michy, and Hajia4Reall feature in one reality TV show Photo source: Instagram/EfiaOdo, Instagram/Hajia4reall, Instagram/Michygh

Showmax unveils new GH Queens reality show trailer

According to the show's producers, GH Queens will follow the careers and controversies of these four socialites as they build alliances and recount their controversial moments.

In the explosive trailer released, Efia Odo and Shatta Michy were seen engaged in a heated argument over their relationship with dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The video also shares the experiences of Hajia4Reall who used to be a rival of Efia Odo and has been spending the past few weeks battling legal issues in the US.

Netizens show their anticipation for GH Queens reality TV show

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens shared their thoughts about the all-new season of GH Queens.

@mamkyei said:

Ready for the tea and drama in here

@Ms_Dhaey wrote:

Fantana in this would hit differently, but I love to watch.

@alcantara_san_ suggested:

Mama Pat must be featured in this

@LilzEffiong remarked:

I will enter and watch all the housewife Franchises across West Africa. I want chaos loool

@NAAnoneother exclaimed:

Efya it’s on sight but you’re calling security fake gangster. Anywho where can I watch this

@yaa_achiaa_ added:

The my man my man aside, I’d actually love to watch this!! It’s filled with drama and I need something to occupy me

Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall spotted chilling in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall and Efia Odo had repaired their broken relationship after they were spotted together.

In the video shared by Hajia4Reall's publicist, the two socialites jumped on a TikTok live session together interacting with fans.

