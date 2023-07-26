Ghanaian jokester, Dacoster, is growing social media presence with another celebrity imitation

Salma Mumin was the latest Ghanaian socialite to feature on the comedian's page

Dacosta reconstructed Salma Mumin's talked outfit for the Barbie Movie premiere in Nigeria

Ghanaian comedian Dacosta has reinvented Salma Mumin's Barbie outfit using coloured polythene bags and cellophane tape.

Dacosta didn't take long to jump on the Ghanaian actress's look that went viral.

In a video, Salma's enormous wings on her gown hindered her movement. She became the talk of the town after she struggled to get out of her service car.

A collage of Dacoster and Salma Mumin Image credit: @official_dacoster @salmamumin

Salma Mumin is not the only local and international celebrity to receive a Dacosta makeover.

The Instagram comedian sported his usual show-stopping makeup with extremely long eyelashes.

He reproduced the outfit using a black and red polythene bag. His wings bore an uncanny resemblance to Salma's original creation.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Dacosta's recreation of Salma Mumin's outfit for The Barbie Movie premiere

Many could not ignore Dacosta's creativity and talent, reinventing Salma's outfit.

quophi_michaels commented:

The accuracy @official_dacoster

_naa.me_ commented:

Can you do when she was getting out of the car?? Please

leeh_nha commented:

Wahala . On abeg why instagram never verify your account abeg your content is just soo good like

obaahemaa_akyere commented:

Wow, you have nailed the dress papa.

Salma Mumin says she has surgically enhanced her body, and nobody can do anything about it

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Salma Mumin's confession about her new body.

The Ghanaian actress said she was tired of lying about why her body has been looking different. She added that the message she put on social media was also to address the rumours about her alleged crooked but.

Salma said her body was perfect the way it was, so she didn't need a refund from her surgeon.

She added that she would return for a new figure whenever she got tired of the current one, and there was nothing anybody could do about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh