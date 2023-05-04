Comedian Dacoster has created a hilarious video reimagining Destiny Etiko's recent black leather outfit

The video showcases the comedian's creativity and humour in putting a unique spin on the famous outfit

The recreation pays homage to the original outfit worn by the famous actress and provides a humorous take on it

In a side-splitting new video, a Ghanaian comedian, Dacoster, has taken on the challenge of recreating Destiny Etiko's black leather outfit, putting his humorous twist on the iconic look.

Photos of the actress and the comedian. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: UGC

In the video reposted by the Nollywood actress, the comedian is seen in a side-by-side collage where he sports a plastic outfit seemingly made from trash bags.

He also wears a fake derriere to match the actress' curvy body and a pair of sunshades. The comedian mimicked Etiko's acting skills in the video as well.

The video was shared by Etiko, who was amused by the replication.

Check out the video below:

Source: Legit.ng