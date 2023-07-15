Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther shared some tips she uses to manage her home and marriage

She said that despite her fame, she is still under the authority of her husband, Enoch Aseidu

Piesei Esther revealed that she belongs to her husband and vice versa

Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther said that she did not need to request housekeeping money from her husband because she could access his money at any time.

The gospel singer pointed out that her husband's transparency with his finances has greatly helped how they run things at home.

Enoch Aseidu, Piesie Esther's husband, who doubles as her manager, confirmed her submissions during the interview.

In an interview spotted on Zionfelix Entertainment News, Piesie Esther discussed how she has been able to keep her marriage despite her hectic life as a celebrity in Ghana. She said:

"We must understand that the two shall become one when you marry. My husband's money is mine. And my money is also for my husband. That is our policy."

"I always say this, and some people don't understand. Ever since my husband and I married, let's say he's going to work, and he puts down GH¢5 and says, Akua, this is your chop money; come for it. I have never seen some before."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Piesie's formulae for keeping her marriage running smoothly

Many agreed with the gospel act's respect and humility for her husband.

Nana Ama Afrifa-addo commented:

I love you both ❤️. God continue to bless your marriage.

Abena Korantemaa commented:

God bless your marriage always.

Cynthia Sarfoa commented:

Very interesting, good marriage ahead.

Yaa Mercycommented:

Wow, what a great husband God bless you more.

