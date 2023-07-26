Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's celebrated fashion pacesetters

McBrown's beautifully sculptured curvy body turns every outfit into a stunning piece

Even her fashion costumier could not help but admire the personality Nana Ama McBrown added to her design

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown looked stunning in a pontifical feminine Lauren haute couture custom-made gown.

The Onua TV presenter always delivers a tremendous educative show side-by-side with an enchanting fashion show.

At one time, McBrown promised to give away each dress at the end of the show.

Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of herself in the latest creation from one of Ghana's most prominent high fashion houses.

The Lauren Haute Couture brand is a regular feature on red carpets. The brand was awarded the best red carpet designer for 2021. The founder, Lauren Ama Bartels, dreamt of a sophisticated women's fashion brand and made it a reality.

McBrown shared a video of herself in a Lauren-branded custom hand-beaded dress. The dress featured three different blue hues with complimentary red and yellow colours. The delicate beadwork highlighted her curves.

She captioned, "Someone will love you because others love you. Someone will hate you because others love you."

And the designer replied: "A moment for the dress and the Lauren Woman @iamamamcbrown Love you."

Peep gush over Nana Ama McBrown's exquisite custom gown

The diplomatic full skirt of the gown was just one of the features that drew people's attention.

jaencrowny commented:

Lyrics de3 she will give it to u ...u r toooooo much .

biggracet commented:

Mummy

myzz_rita commented:

Your tailor always got you covered wow.

kobby.kyei commented:

Caption ✊.

