Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, shared a video of herself dancing to her new song

The singer changed her outfit severally, getting Dacoster, the TikToker, to mimic her in funny-looking outfits

Their dance moves and the hilarious costumes of Dacoster got her fans reacting to the trending video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has shared a video of herself dancing to her new song, "Heaven," with Dacoster, the TikToker.

Wendy Shay (middle), Wendy Shay and Dacosta (left and right) Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on her verified Instagram page, Wendy Shay was seen changing outfits and appeared from a door behind Dacoster and joined him in the dance challenge.

The artiste switched into a yellow and green floral dress and got Dacoster to imitate her look with plastic bags. Wendy Shay then changed into a black straight dress, getting Dacoster to change into a similar style but, again, in a funny-looking plastic bag version.

Watch Wendy Shay's TikTok video with Dacoster below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's video

Some Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay's incredible acting and dancing skills.

sammybaahflex wrote:

@wendyshayofficial, but over taking is allowed in this game now lol

akosua_gin remarked:

Didn’t expect the last end, Queen

khaptainnanapiesie_ said:

The ending weak me …. Beautiful song !❤️

The lightheartedness and inventiveness of the promotional video encourage others to think beyond the box and support their own creative endeavours.

Wendy Shay's fashion

The award-winning singer is known for her extreme fashion sense, which has caused a stir on several occasions. Months ago, she trended on the internet for her numerous piercings, and a few months later, she had critics schooling her on her show's costume choices. However, the beautiful actress has remained unbothered and has stunned in heavy boots, which caused similar stirs online.

Wendy Shay causes a stir as she poses beside a plush studio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the "Survivor" hitmaker, Wendy Shay, shared a photo flaunting the extravagant interior of a music studio.

She was dressed in a black t-shirt, tight trousers, and boots. Many of her fans encouraged her to work harder, while others admired the lovely music studio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh