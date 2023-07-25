Shatta Wale's baby mama Michy has condemned the act of women getting their bodies enhanced through surgeries

She admitted that she had undergone a procedure in the past and would not recommend it since it is very stressful

Many people applauded her for being mature in her response, while others said she had her bosoms done

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Michy has shared her views on persons who enhance their bodies through surgeries.

Michy slays in outfits. Image credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy speaks on plastic surgery

In an interview on Accra FM, Michy told the host of the show Nana Romeo that she has indeed enhanced her body before.

"I have done some, and I can tell you it's stressful," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on the matter, she stated that the procedure has become very common in this generation since they see the backside as an asset.

She stated that everyone feels one's curves must be shaped a certain way.

The mother of one said that if she were to remove her clothes at the moment, she would love how she looked.

"I look damnn sexyy," she said.

Michy added that she believes that it is men who are investing into ladies getting their bodies done.

Below is a video of Michy sharing her opinion on body enhancement surgeries.

Ghanaians react to Michy's comments on people who have plastic surgeries

Many people alleged that Michy had undergone a body enhancement procedure to get bigger bosoms.

Others also applauded the maturity of her response after watching the video.

mrasafoagyei said:

This girl get sense, proud of you

georginarobertson16 remarked:

Let me be proud of my small nyash eh

roccsonmylyz stated:

Is it not the same Michy who did her brezzz or l am going crazy

emprezzgh remarked:

Way3 wo nufu p3n? Yes or no simple. Whatever the answer nobody really cares

deelaidy said:

Hasn’t she done her brezzz?

briz__001 stated:

She thinks we forgot about her brezzz Lmao

Hajia Bintu flaunts heavy curves in photos

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia Bintu flaunted her heavy curves and plush car in a photos.

Many people gushed over her red hair, nails and heels, which she flaunted in the Instagram post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh