Who is Isabel May's husband? The star's love life and relationship history
Isabel May is an up-and-coming actress from the United States. She is widely known for her roles in various films and TV series, such as I Want You Back, 1883, and Young Sheldon. Her career success has attracted considerable interest in her personal life, especially her love life. Is the star married? If yes, who is Isabel May's husband?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Isabel May worked shortly for the Brandy Melville clothing franchise when she was fifteen. She later made her professional acting debut in 2018 in the popular drama-comedy Age of Summer. Recently, Isabel May's dating history has attracted the attention of many because of her celebrity success.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Isabel May
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 November 2000
|Age
|23 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Santa Monica, California, United States
|Current residence
|Santa Monica, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′9''
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilogram
|56
|Body measurements in inches
|28-25-33
|Body measurements in centimetres
|71-64-84
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Jason May
|Mother
|Carrie Cook
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$400 thousand
Who is Isabel May?
Isabel May was born on 21 November 2000 in Santa Monica, California, United States. Her parents are Jason May and Carrie Cook. Her father is a music composer, while her mother is a casting director.
What is Isabel May's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of white descent, and her mother is of Asian-white descent. The American entertainer attended regular school until ninth grade, after which she was homeschooled.
May worked briefly for the Brandy Melville clothing franchise in 2015. The rising star later started acting in 2018 in the hit drama comedy Age of Summer as Missing Poster Girl. She was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Let's Scare Julie (2019), Young Sheldon (2018-2020), and Alexa & Katie (2018-2020).
According to her IMDb page, the up-and-coming actress has over eleven acting credits. They include:
|Year
|TV shows/ movies
|Roles
|2024
|Masters of the Air
|Marge
|2024
|American Masters
|Alta Hilsdale
|2022-2023
|1923
|Elsa Dutton
|2022
|The Moon & Back
|Lydia
|2021-2022
|1883
|Elsa Dutton
|2022
|I Want You Back
|Leighton
|2020
|Run Hide Fight
|Zoe Hull
|2018-2020
|Alexa & Katie
|Katie Cooper
|2018-2020
|Young Sheldon
|Veronica Duncan
|2019
|Let's Scare Julie
|Taylor
|2018
|Age of Summer
|Missing Poster Girl
Who is Isabel May's husband?
The celebrity does not have a husband and has never been married. According to Isabel May's dating history, the actress has managed to keep her love life out of the spotlight. May has never shared any information about her love life with the public.
Did Isabel May date Barrett Carnahan?
Isabel was rumoured to have dated Barrett Carnahan in 2019. Barrett is an American actor known for starring as Young Kreese in the TV series Cobra Kai. May and Barrett's dating rumours emerged due to their onscreen chemistry in the TV series Alexa & Katie.
The American actress and Barrett were co-stars in the series, portraying Katie Cooper and Aiden, respectively. It was later confirmed that Barrett never dated the prominent actress. Barrett was engaged to Nina Kubicki at the time. He shared information about their engagement on his Instagram page.
I’m only gonna post something this cliché and cheesy once. And I definitely get a pass, because I’m engaged and happier than ever. Also, if you zoom in you can see the ring, so that redeems it a little
He added;
Also, Nina’s black dress was billowing behind her in the wind at one point, and all I could think of was the final shot of The Dark Knight and it was a special moment for me.
Barret and Nina tied the knot in June 2020 in an outdoor ceremony attended by only close friends and family.
What is Isabel May doing now?
The American entertainer is currently starring as Marge in Masters of the Air on the Apple TV+ network and is set to appear in the upcoming movie Sunflower.
FAQs
- Who is Isabel May? She is a young actress who gained prominence for starring as Veronica Duncan in the TV series Young Sheldon.
- Where was Isabel May born? She was born in Santa Monica, California, United States.
- How old is Isabel May? As of 2024, she is 23 years old. She was born on November 21, 2000.
- What nationality is Isabella May? She is an American national.
- Who are Isabel May's parents? Her parents are Jason May and Carrie Cook.
- Does Isabel May have any siblings? She does not have siblings.
- Who is Isabel May dating? She is seemingly single. The popular actress has never disclosed any information about her love life.
- Did Isabel May and Barrett Carnahan date in real life? The two never dated in real life.
Rumours of Isabel May's husband have circulated online for some time because of her celebrity status. However, the American actress has never been married. She has kept her dating life under wraps and has never been in any known relationship. In 2020, May was linked to her fellow actor, Barrett Carnahan. The two seemingly never had any romantic ties.
Source: YEN.com.gh