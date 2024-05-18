Who is Isabel May's husband? The star's love life and relationship history

Isabel May is an up-and-coming actress from the United States. She is widely known for her roles in various films and TV series, such as I Want You Back, 1883, and Young Sheldon. Her career success has attracted considerable interest in her personal life, especially her love life. Is the star married? If yes, who is Isabel May's husband?

May attends SAG FYC "1923" & "1883" at SAG-AFTRA (L), and she arrives at the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas (R). Photo: Jerod Harris, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Isabel May worked shortly for the Brandy Melville clothing franchise when she was fifteen. She later made her professional acting debut in 2018 in the popular drama-comedy Age of Summer. Recently, Isabel May's dating history has attracted the attention of many because of her celebrity success.

Full name Isabel May Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilogram 56 Body measurements in inches 28-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 71-64-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jason May Mother Carrie Cook Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $400 thousand

Who is Isabel May?

Isabel May was born on 21 November 2000 in Santa Monica, California, United States. Her parents are Jason May and Carrie Cook. Her father is a music composer, while her mother is a casting director.

What is Isabel May's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of white descent, and her mother is of Asian-white descent. The American entertainer attended regular school until ninth grade, after which she was homeschooled.

Top-5 facts about Isabel May. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

May worked briefly for the Brandy Melville clothing franchise in 2015. The rising star later started acting in 2018 in the hit drama comedy Age of Summer as Missing Poster Girl. She was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Let's Scare Julie (2019), Young Sheldon (2018-2020), and Alexa & Katie (2018-2020).

According to her IMDb page, the up-and-coming actress has over eleven acting credits. They include:

Year TV shows/ movies Roles 2024 Masters of the Air Marge 2024 American Masters Alta Hilsdale 2022-2023 1923 Elsa Dutton 2022 The Moon & Back Lydia 2021-2022 1883 Elsa Dutton 2022 I Want You Back Leighton 2020 Run Hide Fight Zoe Hull 2018-2020 Alexa & Katie Katie Cooper 2018-2020 Young Sheldon Veronica Duncan 2019 Let's Scare Julie Taylor 2018 Age of Summer Missing Poster Girl

Who is Isabel May's husband?

The celebrity does not have a husband and has never been married. According to Isabel May's dating history, the actress has managed to keep her love life out of the spotlight. May has never shared any information about her love life with the public.

Isabel May speaks onstage during Paramount+'s '1883' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Isabel was rumoured to have dated Barrett Carnahan in 2019. Barrett is an American actor known for starring as Young Kreese in the TV series Cobra Kai. May and Barrett's emerged due to their onscreen chemistry in the TV series Alexa & Katie.

The American actress and Barrett were co-stars in the series, portraying Katie Cooper and Aiden, respectively. It was later confirmed that Barrett never dated the prominent actress. Barrett was engaged to Nina Kubicki at the time. He shared information about their engagement on his Instagram page.

I’m only gonna post something this cliché and cheesy once. And I definitely get a pass, because I’m engaged and happier than ever. Also, if you zoom in you can see the ring, so that redeems it a little

He added;

Also, Nina’s black dress was billowing behind her in the wind at one point, and all I could think of was the final shot of The Dark Knight and it was a special moment for me.

Barret and Nina tied the knot in June 2020 in an outdoor ceremony attended by only close friends and family.

What is Isabel May doing now?

The American entertainer is currently starring as Marge in Masters of the Air on the Apple TV+ network and is set to appear in the upcoming movie Sunflower.

FAQs

Who is Isabel May? She is a young actress who gained prominence for starring as Veronica Duncan in the TV series Young Sheldon. Where was Isabel May born? She was born in Santa Monica, California, United States. How old is Isabel May? As of 2024, she is 23 years old. She was born on November 21, 2000. What nationality is Isabella May? She is an American national. Who are Isabel May's parents? Her parents are Jason May and Carrie Cook. Does Isabel May have any siblings? She does not have siblings. Who is Isabel May dating? She is seemingly single. The popular actress has never disclosed any information about her love life. Did Isabel May and Barrett Carnahan date in real life? The two never dated in real life.

Rumours of Isabel May's husband have circulated online for some time because of her celebrity status. However, the American actress has never been married. She has kept her dating life under wraps and has never been in any known relationship. In 2020, May was linked to her fellow actor, Barrett Carnahan. The two seemingly never had any romantic ties.

