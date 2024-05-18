Otumfuo's beautiful daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has opened up about the importance of cultural connection when choosing a life partner

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh emphasised that for the royal family, it is very ideal to marry someone who understands the rule

The medical doctor also urged her fans to patronise her quality detergents available on the market

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, popularly called Ohemaa Afia Kobi, says it is ideal for every royal family member to marry someone who understands their culture and traditions.

The talented medical doctor added that marriage becomes enjoyable when your spouse understands where you are coming from.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh slays in white outfits. Photo credit: @ohemaaafiakobiprempeh.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Joy FM's Lexis Bill, the philanthropist discussed her thoughts on the complexities of life in the royal family and the value of cross-cultural understanding.

Dr Prempeh says she did not use the arranged royal route in choosing her spouse but acknowledged that ideally yeah, it will make it easier if you went that [royal] route of marrying someone familiar to the Ashanti Kingdom.

I was a bit resistant, but I believe it makes it easier. Because if you marry someone who understands the culture or is familiar with Asanteman and rule, they appreciate you better, know where you're coming from, and respect you better.

The further you move away from it, the more difficult it is. But then, before you experience that difficulty, you might think, why should you choose who I end up with for me? But it's for your own good because that way, the person appreciates where you're coming from.

I would I would want my kids to conform to it. It will make it easier, from my experience.

In the viral video, Dr. Prempeh openly discussed the challenges she had to navigate as a child and reflected on her experiences as an adult.

She emphasized the value of appreciating and respecting one another's cultural background and the necessity of these qualities in partnerships.

Otumfuo's daughter slays in an African print outfit

Otumfuo's gorgeous daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, stepped out in a stylish African print ensemble for a radio interview.

Check out the photo below;

Otumfuo's Beautiful Daughter, Who Is A Medical Doctor, Slays In Stylish Kente Gown At Akwasidae Durbar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Otumfuo's stunning and gifted daughter, which went viral with her gorgeous outfit during the Akwasidae durbar

The medical doctor looked breathtaking in a stunning kente ensemble and matching headgear to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's attire and flawless makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh