Shatta Wale, in a tweet, criticised Ghanaian entertainment shows, calling them a joke with no educational value

The musician argued that most of the shows only know how to criticise people but never learn or grow

In his long rant, he added that it was the reason why most entertainment players do not have money

Renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, in a Twitter post, took a swipe at local entertainment shows, labelling them as mere jokes with no meaningful educational content.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale Photo Source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

The artiste expressed his disappointment, highlighting that these shows tend to focus on criticism rather than fostering growth and learning within the industry.

Shatta Wale, known for his controversial opinions, argued that most Ghanaian entertainment shows appear to be fixated on critiquing individuals without making any genuine efforts to acquire knowledge or evolve. The musician's tweet suggested that this approach has contributed to the financial struggles many players in the entertainment sector face.

In his tweet, Shatta Wale wrote:

Ghana entertainment programs be Joke kwraaaa ..Apuuuuu !!!!! Like crèche. They don’t learn nor teach just criticize and full hatred. No wonder most entertainment players no get money. Argue with your Low battery phone.

Many folks agreed with Shatta Wale's notion whiles a few others disagreed.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users to Shatta Wale's tweet.

Survival3553 said:

Now we all know that ur whole career is built on social media trends..we won’t mind u this time, always doing the opposite of what you preach

Stead_fast7 reacted:

Shatta is always talking about money now. How heavy the mighty have fallen. No one even cares about you now

ShattaBianca commented:

My King the biggest business in Gh is HATING

jerry_b28 reacted:

Facts it hurts when people who have not written just one verse before, criticize

