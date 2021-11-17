Cecilia Marfo has finally flaunted her husband for all to see in a recent interview

The couple appeared on a radio interview at Accra-based Okay FM where he was introduced

Cecilia Marfo has been in the trends for days due to her viral 'What Shawa Say' song

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo, has shown her lovely husband to the rest of the world following her newfound popularity.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo and her husband appeared on a radio interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay FM.

The duo was in the company of local gospel music sensation Brother Sammy who has managed to also tap into the trend of his colleague.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana for the first time, the husband of Cecilia Marfo said his wife's talent was actually a gift from God.

When asked if he had ever tried correcting his wife over her pronunciations, the man said before he could correct her, she would have already sang the song which would have been recorded.

He added that before he could remedy the situation, the video would already be out in the public space.

Asked if he had ever received a prophecy about himself from his wife, the lively man answered in the affirmative and added that it had happened on many occasions.

The whole room burst into laughter when the man was asked if he had ever been slapped by his wife in the line of her prophetic work.

In replying to this, Cecilia Marfo's husband smiled and said nothing of such nature had happened even once.

Marfo Flaunts Beautiful First Daughter Who is an Organist

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo flaunted her first child and daughter who doubles as a singer and organist for the mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo introduced her daughter as Praise.

She was seen wearing a white dress and complemented the outfit with a white headscarf.

The young lady was standing behind the organ and managed to smile coyishly as the mother introduced her to the other panellists.

Source: Yen.com.gh