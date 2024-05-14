Tourism Minister-designate Andrew Egyapa Mercer has celebrated Afronita for her performance at Britain's Got Talent

The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has shared his experience after watching Afronita's performance on Britain's Got Talent.

In a meeting with the dancer in his office, he said watching the clip made him very emotional. He even shed a tear.

He said he was most touched when Afronita and her colleague, Abigail, waved Ghana's flag on the stage before beginning their performance.

He revealed that the clip was later sent to him by the Director of the National Theatre, who said Afronita and Abigail had done fantastic work and needed to be recognised, hence the meeting in the office.

Afronita met with the Deputy Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, the Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Frimpong, Stephany Yamoah, the Director of the National Dance Company, and other dignitaries.

"When I watched the clip, I shed a tear because it was extremely emotional. The way the Ghana flag was hoisted—you held it up until when you were about to start—you placed it on the stage for the performance. And you left it and walked off the stage. It was amazing," he said.

Afronita also expressed her gratitude to the Minister-designate for the honour she had been given and urged the government to invest in the dance industry to unearth more talent.

She also asked the government to invest in her dance school to help her reach out to street kids to transform their lives.

She also pleaded for votes to advance further in Britain's Got Talent.

Afronita shares photos from BGT

On February 7, 2024, Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared photos of her departure to the UK with her protégé, Abigail, of the TV3's Talented Kidz fame.

The Ghanaian viral sensations arrived in Manchester, with only a few knowing the purpose of their trip.

Updates confirm that the duo had auditioned for the all-new Britain's Got Talent Show season.

Afronita shares clip of BGT video

YEN.com.gh reported that a snippet of Afronita and Abigail's performance at Britain's Got Talent has emerged.

The viral dancer shared the proud moment on Instagram, whetting the appetite of fans for the entire performance.

The video has gained the attention of Ghanaians, who continue to root for the viral dancer.

