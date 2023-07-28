Leader of the Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale, has gone all out for the mother of his child

The dancehall artiste has chosen a unique way to promote Michy's new song, Hustle

He's promised a very lucrative reward for anyone who can sing all the lyrics in his baby mama's song

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shown that his love for Michy runs deep despite their differences.

He has made it known that he will lose considerable money to support his ex's music career.

Shatta Wale promised a handsome reward for anyone who can sing Michy's new song, word for word.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Michy Image credit: @shattawalenima @michy_gh

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Michy share an 8-year-old son. The one-time model celebrity couple broke up in 2019 over claims of infidelity from Shatta Wale and domestic abuse accusation from Michy.

He announced his offer on his Facebook page. The post has already amassed 8.1k organic likes in less than a day.

He posted a photo of Michy with the caption: "Guys, kindly support Michy on her new song for me. Anyone that can sing from A-Z is getting 2k from me for Free!!!! Thank you. I love the vibes in there."

Peeps react to Shatta Wale's offer to promote Michy's song

Netizens applauded Shatta Wale for supporting Michy's career.

Ekou Menklee commented:

You are such a wonderful soul… Men would always be men #SM for life.

Abraham Oxford commented:

This is what I love about Wale .. very humble and smart. Mostly misjudged yet he keeps rising...#King support womanhood.

Charles Taylor commented:

I love how you are supporting your baby mama, much love Wale.

