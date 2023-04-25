Ghanaian comedian and social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger gave Dr Kwaku Oteng a warm welcome at an event

The two public figures met at the album launch of gospel musician Brother Sammy in Kumasi

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the video of Afia Schwar hugging Dr Oteng

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Kweku Oteng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Group of Companies and one of the richest men in Ghana currently, caught the full attention of Afia Schwarzenegger at Brother Sammy's album launch.

The social commentator and comedian displayed full "humility" as she knelt and fawned over the millionaire.

Their exchange was quite interesting, with people sharing their views in the video's comment section.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a tight embrace with Dr Kweku Oteng at Brother Sammy's album launch Image credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Despite her public outbursts, Afia Schwar is known for her connections to wealthy people, including Dr Kweku Oteng.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her recent debacle with businessman Chairman Wontumi which has turned their relationship sour, became an eye-opener as secrets were revealed. She disclosed that she was in a relationship with the staunch NPP member. Chairman Wontumi denied her allegations which he followed with a lawsuit.

This footage showed Afia Schwar walking up to Dr Oteng and going down graciously on her knees. While the two were conversing, Afia Schwar kept rubbing his shoulders, touching him passionately.

After she stood up, Afia Schwar sashayed away, swinging her hips in her tight gold lace dress.

Click here to watch the video

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger hugging Dr Oteng

Obibiniilencer wrote:

Self-put-put. I smell something fishy that lady was there for that man cos she heard he will come. Hmm will not work apuuuu.

October_very_ownn said:

She wants money oooooo asr3asr3 hemaa.

efyaxcluzive commented:

Pains. Most of the jealous people here are bleeding because Afia is loved by most of the rich folks in our society. ❤️❤️❤️

Afia Schwarzenegger rejects any salary less than GH¢600k as a radio presenter

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's salary expectations as a radio presenter.

She said she would only accept working for a media house if they could pay her GH¢600,000.

Many reacted to her revelation, which she made in an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh