A Ghanaian man could not hold his joy after he passed out as a Correctional Officer in the US.

Yaw Lamar, as he is affectionately called, received loud applause from his colleagues when his name was mentioned.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Yaw Lamar was captured taking the Correctional Officer Oath.

A white lady was seen embossing what looked like a police badge on the left side of his chest after which he received another round of applause from his peers, who were waiting for their turn to graduate.

In the caption accompanying his video shared on his TikTok page yawlamar1, the young man thanked God for the honour done him.

"Graduation day. This is huge. All Glory to the most high God. This is just the beginning more massive wins ahead," he said.

Netizens congratulate him.

Netizens who came across his video on TikTok congratulated him for becoming a correctional officer in the US.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 8.5k likes and 570 comments as of the time of filing this report, are compiled below.

user1900396759491 said:

"serious correctional officer hmmm i hope Gh is learning the system>"

Soon lyf gonna bee commented:

"Congratulations. This can’t happen in my village called Ghana, just because of the hairstyle."

BURNA BURNA also commented:

"by now that lady who didn't accept his proposal is also here congratulating him as well."

Stephanie Darley reacted:

"This guy is from Ghana..from the way his hand is behind him and greeting."

