Ghanaian actor Lil Win has explained the reason why he does not want YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, entertainment pundit Mr Logic and media personality Fiifi Pratt at the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana

He stated that he has reported them to IGP Dampare, and in the reports, they are barred from showing up to the event

Kumawood actor Lil Win has explained why YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and entertainment pundit Mr Logic are barred from the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Mr Logic, Lil Win and Kwadwo Sheldon in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @utvghana, @officiallilwin and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Lil Win spoke about the feud between himself and Kwadwo Sheldon and Mr Logic

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win said he was unhappy with how Mr Logic and Kwadwo Sheldon critiqued his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He stated that he does accept criticisms; however, he did not like how Sheldon and Logic said negative things about the movie's trailer. He added that he only accepts criticism from certain people, and those two are not on the list.

"I have warned them not to step foot at the premiere of the movie. I'm telling you," he said.

The Kumawood actor further disclosed that he and his team made a clarion call to IGP Dampare about Mr Logic, Kwadwo Sheldon and his team, as well as Fiifi Pratt being barred from the movie premiere.

Speaking about Mr Logic's apology, Lil Win stated that even though he had accepted the apology, that would not give him room to show up and watch the movie when it premieres.

"Any media person or blogger who does not come to the theatre to watch the movie and shares negative reviews about it will face the law," he said.

Below is a snippet from the interview in which Lil Win discussed why he does not want Kwadwo Sheldon and Mr Logic at the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Reactions to the video

Lil Win's interview on Hitz FM got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they talked about him being funny even when not acting.

freshnanab said:

Kwadwo is naturally funny even when not acting

nanaquajobright2 said:

My first time laughing out loud under a post

b.larry72 said:

May God see you through lilwin…

agbagbe said:

I Dey feel this guy ruff

episode_y2k said:

This man err

afrakomahadjoa said:

simple... I love lil win

richie_money12 said:

This guy is funny

Lil Win flaunted branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunted a branded Mercedes Benz ahead of the premiere of the movie, A Country Called Ghana.

In the video, he encouraged people to come and support him at the movie premiere on May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Many people applauded him for constantly promoting his movie, while others talked about the huge investments he had made.

