Entertainment analyst Koncept Worae shared his thoughts on the longevity and relevance of Shatta over 19 years

The showbiz analyst pointed out that aside from giving his fans good music, Shatta has created a bond with the streets

Worae told YEN.com.gh that every region in Ghana has an organised Shatta Movement group to promote the artiste

Ghanaian entertainment critic Owusu Worae, known popularly as Koncept Worae, detailedly analysed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's career.

The media personality with TV3 Ghana noted that Shatta Wale has gone above and beyond to endear himself to his fans.

He added that the artiste has also been consistent with his music delivery.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's entertainment desk, Koncept Worae said:

He's a man of the people. Naturally, he has charisma. For one, you will want to look at his personality and what he has done in the past. And how he has been able to win the streets through some of the things he does.

He is able to talk about the things that everybody is afraid to talk about. So people see that he is not a hypocrite. Even though sometimes he contradicts himself, people like him for saying it as it is.

He pointed out how Shatta Wale always finds strategic ways to stay in the news, like launching a ride-hailing business to create employment for the youth.

Shatta Wale reunites with Majesty and spends time together creating a song in the studio

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Shatta Wale spent time with his son Majesty after years apart.

The Ghanaian dancehall's baby mama, Michy, took Majesty away from his father when he ran away from Shatta Wale's house over domestic abuse claims.

She reconciled father and son shortly after Majesty turned 8.

In the video, Majesty and Shatta Wale created a playful, sweet song as the musician played a beat for his son.

The footage got many teary emotions as they watched one of the most longed-for reunions of Ghana showbiz.

Shatta Wale celebrates Sarkodie's milestone, praises rapper for feature with Bob Marley

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale's reaction to Sarkodie's historical feature with reggae legend Bob Marley.

The dancehall artiste asked Ghanaians to support Sarkodie's efforts to put Ghana on the map.

Shatta Wale made these comments during an interview on Luv FM in Kumasi. He said Sarkodie's project with the legendary reggae musician deserves acknowledgement.

