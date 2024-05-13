Musician Mzbel, to commemorate Mother's Day, shared a lovely video of her breastfeeding her daughter Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa

In the video, her son Okomfo Black wished her a Happy Mother's Day, and she talked about the challenges of motherhood

The video sparked a debate on social media, while others wished her a Happy Mother's Day

Musician and business mogul Mzbel caused a frenzy on social media when she breastfed her daughter Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa in a video to mark Mother's Day.

Mzbel breastfed her daughter to mark Mother's Day

In a video, Mzbel was breastfeeding her baby and daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa, when her son Okomfo Black walked in to wish her a Happy Mother's Day.

The Asibolanga hitmaker noted that Mother's Day is every day once you're a mother, adding that it is not easy to tread.

While Ohemaa was busily enjoying her meal, Mzbel, on Instagram acknowledged her daughter's love for milk from her chest, adding that it would be a challenge if she eventually decided to stop.

Below is a video of Mzbel breastfeeding her baby daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

Reactions as Mzbel put her 'goodies' on display to feed her baby

Many people in the comment section wished Mzbel a Happy Mother's Day.

Others felt uncomfortable with her breastfeeding Ohemaa and sharing the video on social media, while others educated the naysayers that there was nothing wrong with breastfeeding in public.

Below are reactions from people on the video:

