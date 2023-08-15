McBrown At 46: Video Of Truckload of Items Actress Is Donating To Bekwai Hospital On Birthday Stirs Reactions
- Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has donated a lot of items to the Bekwai Government Hospital as part of her 46th birthday celebration
- The actress' truckload of items included television sets, refrigerators, air-conditioners, drinks and toiletries
- Video of McBrown's donation has sparked massive reactions on social media with many fans praising her
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has turned 46 years old today, August 15, 2023.
As part of the celebration, McBrown travelled to the Bekwai Government Hospital for a donation exercise.
McBrown donates fridges, TV, airconditioners, drinks and others
A video has popped up showing some of the items to be presented by the Onua TV presenter. The items included home appliances, food, and toiletries.
Among the appliances were refrigerators, television sets, and air conditioners. There were packs of bottled water, fruit drinks, detergents, toilet rolls, and tissues.
Nana Ama McBrown slays in a white silk dress on her 46th birthday ahead of donation exercise at Bekwai Hospital
See the video shared by Kobyy Kyei
Later, McBrown arrived at the venue of the presentation with her daughters, Baby Maxin and Adepa, and others.
Ghanaians praise Mcrown for donation to Bekwai hospital
The video of the items has sparked a lot of reactions online. Many have praised the actress for her kindness.
selly_lynna said:
She’s totally blessed…..May the good Lord continue to grant Nana Ama’s heart desires for her….And keep her safe always….Happy blessed birthday auntie
dianamartey7 said:
Kw333 God bless this woman paa ooo , see your generations will never lack da. More age ahead dear
bridelafful said:
God bless you and continue to protect you ❤️@iamamamcbrown
ghanaobronii_precious_nyamekye said:
May God continue to Bless Nana
feliciamensah672 said:
God said I will bless you so that you will be a blessing unto others and you are fulfilling God's promises awwwwwww im overwhelmed Bekwae dawase paaaaaa
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh