Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has donated a lot of items to the Bekwai Government Hospital as part of her 46th birthday celebration

The actress' truckload of items included television sets, refrigerators, air-conditioners, drinks and toiletries

Video of McBrown's donation has sparked massive reactions on social media with many fans praising her

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has turned 46 years old today, August 15, 2023.

As part of the celebration, McBrown travelled to the Bekwai Government Hospital for a donation exercise.

Nana Ama McBrown has donated loads of items to the Bekwai Hospital Photo source: @kobby.kyei

McBrown donates fridges, TV, airconditioners, drinks and others

A video has popped up showing some of the items to be presented by the Onua TV presenter. The items included home appliances, food, and toiletries.

Among the appliances were refrigerators, television sets, and air conditioners. There were packs of bottled water, fruit drinks, detergents, toilet rolls, and tissues.

Later, McBrown arrived at the venue of the presentation with her daughters, Baby Maxin and Adepa, and others.

Ghanaians praise Mcrown for donation to Bekwai hospital

The video of the items has sparked a lot of reactions online. Many have praised the actress for her kindness.

selly_lynna said:

She’s totally blessed…..May the good Lord continue to grant Nana Ama’s heart desires for her….And keep her safe always….Happy blessed birthday auntie

dianamartey7 said:

Kw333 God bless this woman paa ooo , see your generations will never lack da. More age ahead dear

bridelafful said:

God bless you and continue to protect you ❤️@iamamamcbrown

ghanaobronii_precious_nyamekye said:

May God continue to Bless Nana

feliciamensah672 said:

God said I will bless you so that you will be a blessing unto others and you are fulfilling God's promises awwwwwww im overwhelmed Bekwae dawase paaaaaa

