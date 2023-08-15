Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, happily danced to Hosanna by Banzy Banero on her 46th birthday

The actress wore an elegant all-white outfit as she celebrated her big day and moved her body to the music

McBrown's birthday excited many of her followers, and they celebrated her by wishing her a happy birthday

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen joyfully dancing to the tune of Hosanna by Banzy Banero as she celebrated her 46th birthday. The beloved actress showed her energy and vibrant spirit in the video, spreading smiles and positivity all around.

Nana Ama McBrown: dancing happily Photo Source: iamamamcbrown_daily

Source: TikTok

Wearing an exquisite all-white attire that radiated elegance, McBrown marked her special day with a celebration filled with music and dance. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed McBrown swaying and grooving to the catchy beats of Hosanna, embodying the joy of her big day.

The video instantly became a sensation, drawing an outpouring of love and well-wishes from McBrown's devoted followers and fans. Social media buzzed with beautiful messages, as many took to their accounts to express their admiration for the media personality.

Fans wish McBrown happy birthday

Sandyyy said:

Happy birthday sweetness. Maxim maame Nyame Nhyira wo peeeee

Mrs Mintah Philomina commented:

Happy birthday mommy more blessed and more ages

Marylinaopoku reacted:

happy happy birthday to you ❤ may the good Lord hands of blessings rest upon your life today and forever

namburcynthia said:

happy birthday mummmy nyame nhyira wo dododo ☺️☺️☺️i can't wait to see you flourish more n more ☺️☺️the love is deep huraayyy

Fauzy wrote:

Happy birthday beautiful Queen wish you long life and prosperity more wins and money...

McBrown celebrates birthday with daughter

In a related story, Nana Ama McBrown turned 46 on August 15, 2023, and celebrated the day with her daughter Baby Maxin.

In a cute video she shared online, the Ghanaian actress rocked an all-white outfit as she and Maxin cut a cake.

The beautiful actress was all smiles throughout the footage, warming the hearts of social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh