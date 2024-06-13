UTV presenter Yaa Konamah has shared her life story with live TV

The gorgeous and talented looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful outfit to mark her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Yaa Konamah's emotional video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Yaa Konamah is among the famous female celebrities celebrating their birthdays in June.

The morning show host looked elegant in a stylish two-piece outfit as she discussed trending issues with her panellists.

UTV's Yaa Konamah slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @misskonamah.

Yaa Konamah ended her show with songs of praise and thanksgiving to celebrate her birthday.

She shared some private information about how her mother died on the day she was supposed to report to school.

Yaa Konamah also disclosed that her husband and best friend died a year and a half after their wedding, and this year marks exactly ten years since his sad demise.

Watch the video below:

UTV presenter Yaa Konamah slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian-style influencer Yaa Konamah looked gorgeous in a sleeveless lace dress and long, straight hair for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore flawless makeup and beautiful drop earrings as she smiled for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Yaa Konamah's emotional video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

pokuaaarhenkorah stated:

Very Emotional, these r people we shd mk our role models. I'm encouraged, God bless u❤️

Gregokyere stated:

I have a Strong GOD ampa I will also tell my story one day . God bless you #despitemedia #faddadickson

nana4realone stated:

Yaafo) de3 y3 br3o w) abrab) yei mu oo.na nso nyame ma ye 3y3 kese

pryllas_touch stated:

This is the most captivating thing I have ever seen on the internet . This got me crying I thought God has left me but listening to you tells me ,Mine is no where near your pain. I’m really grateful to God for your life . You have no idea what impact these words have had on some of us . God bless you . Happy birthday Mummy .

Chrisamobea stated:

God richly bless you for this touching words this morning.You can't imagine the multitudes of life's you've touched this morning. May the peace,joy and the love of God be with you and yours always. Happy birthday to you dear.❤️❤️❤️

nanaakuablinks_minista stated:

Happy birthday dear …. You’ve made me cry this morning.

