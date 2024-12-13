Tracey Boakye has advised Ghanaians to be careful with who they choose to help amid her drama with colleague movie star Kyekyeku

The actress has expressed pain over the matter, recalling how she left several texts and calls pleading with the actor to feature on her project, but he refused

She advised that people should not repay others with evil when they do them good and stressed that she was not angry regardless of the turn of events

Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye has advised Ghanaians to be mindful of the people they choose to assist amid an ongoing dispute with fellow actor Kyekyeku. Her remarks come amid their apparent fallout, which she addressed during a TikTok live session.

Tracey Boakye shares more details amid drama with Kyekyeku. Photo source: traceyboakye, officialkyekyeku

Tracey shared her disappointment, recounting the efforts she made to support Kyekyeku during his rise to fame. According to her, she once offered him $2,000 at a time when he was still establishing his career. Despite her contributions, the actress disclosed that he has repeatedly declined invitations to feature in her projects.

The actress explained how she persistently reached out to Kyekyeku through calls and messages, hoping to collaborate on her productions. However, according to her, her requests have been ignored, a situation that she admitted has been hurtful.

While reflecting on the experience, Tracey urged people not to repay good deeds with ingratitude. She expressed her belief in kindness and generosity but emphasised the importance of being cautious when choosing who to help. Tracey said she had chats with Kyekyeku over the phone, which could have backed up her claim. She said if fans saw their conversation they would be heartbroken.

Tracey Boakye and Kyekyeku drama ignites debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DESTINY said:

"Some people will just give you something just to use you..he didn't beg you to give him something, so why are you saying it again."

Edmond official wrote:

"Kyekyeku didn't try at all coz person who has help u before."

DESTINY said:

"Ah did you give him that money to use him or what ?? You gave him from ya heart so why are you saying it again massa massa ....Must he be there for you always?"

Tracey Boakye rents a helicopter

Before her spat with Kyekyeku, Tracey Boakye was much happier as she enjoyed life overseas.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the well-to-do actress rented an expensive helicopter and toured the city of New York with it.

She enjoyed herself as she admired the city's beautiful view from several feet in the air.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

