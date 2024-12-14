Michael Essien turned 30 years old on December 3, 2012, while playing for European champions Real Madrid

The Ghanaian international invited all his Los Blancos teammates to a party but only two turned up

Real Madrid had players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Sergio Ramos at that time in their squad

Michael Essien celebrated his 42nd birthday this month, but it’s hard to forget the heartbreaking story of his 30th birthday during his time at Real Madrid.

In 2012, Essien reunited with his beloved "daddy," José Mourinho, when he joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea.

During his stint at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Ghanaian star marked a major milestone: his 30th birthday.

To celebrate, the Ghana legend hosted a party and invited the entire squad. Shockingly, only two teammates—Ricardo Carvalho and Luka Modric—showed up.

A photo from the event captured Essien smiling alongside Carvalho and Modric, masking what must have been a disappointment.

Mourinho comforts Essien after Madrid teammates no-show

Mourinho, deeply fond of Essien, was furious about the no-shows and stepped in to console him.

In José Mourinho: Up Close and Personal, Rob Beasley recounts Mourinho’s frustration with Real Madrid’s fractured locker room dynamics.

“Mourinho said Madrid was a political club with warring factions,” Beasley stated. “He explained to Essien that the absence of teammates wasn’t personal—it was just that the players were self-absorbed and had better things to do.”

The 2012/13 season was tumultuous for Madrid, who ended the campaign trophyless, finishing second in La Liga, falling short in the Champions League semi-finals, and losing the Copa del Rey final to Atlético Madrid.

Interestingly, the story of Essien’s party inspired a song titled Michael Essien Birthday Party, released in 2023 by Zeppy Zep, Keeko, and Taco Hemingway. Whether Essien himself has listened to the track remains a mystery.

Essien completes UEFA programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Michael Essien has completed his UEFA Football in Management Certificate course.

The Chelsea legend has been acquiring knowledge in football management as he builds his career as a coach.

Essien is hoping to make a successful career in management as he did in his playing days.

