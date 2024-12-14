Ghanaian musician turned politician A-Plus has opened up on his ambition to be Ghana's president

He said in an interview that he's been ordained by God to rule the country in a few years to come

His comment has got many people talking, with some wishing him well while others have criticised him

Ghanaian musician and MP-elect for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has announced his intention to run for President of Ghana in 2032.

The musician and incoming MP made this bold declaration in a recent interview on TV3, in which he claimed to have had a divine encounter that revealed his future as the nation's leader.

A-Plus recounted the extraordinary experience, stating that he met God and that He told him he would be Ghana's president in 2032.

A-Plus' remark follows his victory in the just-ended December 7, 2024, polls, which saw him emerge as the elected MP for the Gomoa Central constituency.

Known for his outspoken stance on political and social issues, A-Plus has been a prominent critic of successive governments, advocating for greater transparency, accountability, and good governance.

His transition from a musical career to political activism has garnered him a significant following, particularly among the youth. His victory took many by storm.

In his announcement, A-Plus confidently stated that he would be president and that the country should be ready to write about that in its history.

Netizens divided over A-Plus' comment

Netizens who saw the video of A-Plus speaking about his presidential ambition expressed varied opinions in the comments section. While some welcomed it, others rejected it.

@MohaWords wrote:

"If A Plus industrialize his Gomoa Central and surrounding constituencies in this 4 years then you know he's on that path. We are solidly behind novelty so fingers crossed."

@Mr Divino wrote:

"I believe him."

@Sund@y wrote:

"Concert man do you have what it takes to be president."

@Luvoowoodworks wrote:

"President is way different my brother , you haven’t gotten there please."

@papi sugar wrote:

"He should be careful na the constituency are yet to test him let’s not forget we also voted for nana addo and regretted the mouth mouth is too much."

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuoguon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo had grabbed the Ayawaso West Wuoguon seat.

This was after he defeated the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, who contested on the New Patriotic Party NPP ticket.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the MP-elect, who will represent his constituents for the first time in parliament.

