Nana Ama McBrown stepped out in style when Kobby Kyei visited her residence in Kumasi

She revealed in the video that they were headed to Bekwai Hospital to undertake a donation exercise

Many people wished her a happy birthday as they gushed over how stunning she looked in the video

A video of Nana Ama McBrown stepping out in style on her birthday ahead of a donation exercise in Bekwai, Kumasi, has emerged online.

Nana Ama McBrown slaying in a white silk dress

Famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei visited Nana Ama McBrown's Kumasi residence before their donation exercise at Bekwai Hospital.

Sharing a video of meeting The Empress as she celebrates her 46th birthday, the blogger noted that he was there to meet with her for a donation exercise at Bekwai Hospital.

Nana Ama McBrown welcomed him with open arms and stepped out of her door dressed in a white silk flowing dress.

The host of Onua Showtime also had a white headband wrapped around her black frontal lace wig.

She held a pack of Belpak tissues in her hand as she stepped out, as she was the product's brand ambassador.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown stepping out in style on her birthday.

Ghanaians gush over McBrown's white silk dress

Many people spoke about how divine Nana Ama McBrown looked in the white silk dress as she marked her 46th birthday.

queen_b_cosmectics said:

She looks like an angel wow! Clocking 46 is a great blessing wish her more success and long life

vicks_collection_gh remarked:

She is so pretty . God bless her

oteng.philippa said:

Aaaa this is sooooooo beautiful to watch

feliciamensah672

You are impacting so many lives and you are a Living Legend

mosmithoffical commented:

She is my role model ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

