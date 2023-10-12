Yaw Dabo was a guest at the one-week observation of the life of the late Theresa Kufuor and was welcomed by cultural drummers

The actor was wrapped in a bright black mourning cloth and splashed three GH¢ 10 notes on the drummers who welcomed him

Many Ghanaians found the small amount Yaw Dabo threw and dropped funny reactions in the comment section of the video

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo recently attended the one-week observation ceremony of the late Theresa Kufuor to pay his respects.

Yaw Dabo at one-week observation of Theresa Kufuor Photo Source: ino_lens

Source: TikTok

Dabo arrived at the ceremony draped in a bright black mourning cloth, showing his deep respect for the deceased. The traditional mourning attire is often worn to symbolize one's condolences and respect for the departed.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Yaw Dabo was greeted by a group of cultural drummers who had come to pay their respects through their traditional rhythms. In a gesture that surprised many, the actor pulled out three GH¢ 10 notes from his pocket and threw them on the drummers. The act was a way to express his appreciation for the cultural element of the ceremony.

The video capturing this moment quickly went viral on social media, where it attracted a lot of attention. Many Ghanaians, while appreciating Dabo's gesture, found humour in the modesty of the donation. They flooded the comments section with lighthearted reactions as they spoke about the significance of his contribution.

Yaw Dabo sprays cash, sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Soung Freda said:

am i the only one seeing 30gh or shabi na eyes dey pain mee

Jason Caesar wrote:

my guy be like gye 30 ghana fa gye w'ani

OFFICIAL ASANTEMAKER commented:

wow God has make this boy somebody in life ... may God change your situation...

god_win7 wrote:

I like the way everyone is happy seeing him

Yaw Dabo's iPhone gets many laughing

In a related story, Yaw Dabo got many people talking when a video of him holding an iPhone Pro Max surfaced on the internet.

He was captured at the one-week observation of the life of the late Theresa Kufuor.

Many people noted that the iPhone was bigger for his hands and advised him to go in for a much smaller one.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh