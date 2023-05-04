A concerned mother has made a video showing her daughter sleeping in her little brother's bed at night because she was scared

The woman who complained that the older sibling always snuck into her brother's bed asked people for ideas on how to stop it

Many people who advised her said that the kid would grow out of the fear as others threw in more parenting tips

A mother of three (@queen_already1) who always makes fun videos about her family on TikTok has filmed her daughter in her little brother's bed.

The woman said the girl always goes into her brother's room to sleep every night because she is scared. The woman genuinely asked people to advise her on how she could handle the situation.

The teenager always goes to her brother's room to sleep. Photo source: @queen_already1

Concerned mum asks for advice

Many people who watched the woman's video thronged her comment section with different ideas. There were TikTokers who said she should not worry and the kid would outgrow it.

When a person tried projecting negative thoughts on the harmless family situation, the woman shut the person down, saying her boy was just six years old.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user9781920561582 said:

"Maybe some thing is there please take it seriously if it goes on place a camera inside her room and find out why."

Skyprince Multiple said:

"Just let her be, she feels comfortable with her brother okay... wish I had a sister like this."

survive said:

"There is nothing wrong Is norma."

Larry - gold said:

"She will grow out of it."

Hleigh said:

"Your son can sleep somewhere else and then when she comes to sleep in her brother bed his not there."

Michaelmas said:

"Me I think she is protecting brothers."

bhuti _wame said:

"Do she watch scary movies nor horror movies this mighty be the main course of fear of the night, before bed try to make her watch maybe lite comics."

user2128137823077 said:

"This me i can't sleep alone. am afraid of bad dream i sleep with mom am 30 yrs old."

