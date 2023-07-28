Kwaku DMC, a member of the Asakaa Boys, a Ghanaian drill music group, has dropped a trailer for his upcoming project, Party In The Jungle

The beautiful 1-minute visuals showed captivating drone shots of Kwaku DMC cruising in a boat on a beautiful river surrounded by a lush green forest

There is great anticipation from Ghanaians and fans of the rapper for his upcoming project

Ghanaian drill music group Asakaa Boys member, Kwaku DMC, has given fans something to look forward to with the release of a trailer for his upcoming project titled Party In The Jungle.

The one-minute trailer showcases captivating drone footage of the Asakaa rapper cruising in a boat along a serene river surrounded by lush green forests.

Anticipation for the rapper's new project has been soaring among Ghanaians and his fans. In a chat with YEN.com.gh, Kwaku DMC urged his fans to expect even more exciting content. He mentioned:

I'm currently gearing up to head to the set for filming more fantastic videos and content. As a result, you can expect some captivating music videos from Kwaku DMC to come your way soon.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from Ghanaians.

The music scene has been buzzing with the Asakaa Boys delivering hit after hit and it's incredible to witness how the people wholeheartedly embrace our sound, offering support that we deeply appreciate.

The trailer has already offered a glimpse of the stunning visuals and promises an exciting musical experience. With his previous successes and dedication to delivering top-notch content, it's no surprise that expectations are high for this upcoming project.

Kwaku DMC's exciting IG post

In another story, renowned rapper Kwaku DMC of Asakaa fame has broken his silence after a long hiatus with an Instagram post.

There have been speculations on social media regarding the rapper's inactivity this year in terms of music videos.

The musician shared some impeccable professionally taken photos in a community surrounded by forest, which had fans speculating if it was an album cover.

