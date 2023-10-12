Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training

The hilarious banter between the two teammates got many social media users laughing as they admired their bond

Ghanaian football sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a video, was caught sleeping during a gym training session by Leicester City teammate Wilfred Ndidi. The funny incident had Ndidi laughing as he playfully documented the moment.

As other players were hard at work, Ndidi, spotted Issahaku dozing off in a corner of the gym. Ndidi quickly grabbed his phone and began recording the Ghanaian superstar.

In the video, Ndidi could be heard humorously saying, "Look at this guy. You came all the way from Africa to sleep here." His tone was one of playful teasing, clearly highlighting the friendship that existed among them as teammates.

The clip, shared on the social media platform TikTok, quickly gained traction, making fans of both footballers laugh.

Issahaku gets teased by netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Asamoah Tender said:

Ghana and Naija thing. Brother know brother ❤️❤️

BIG➖S wrote:

The way he was looking left and right he thought he don land for Africa oo

abdulrazacqsalifu reacted:

GHANA n Nigeria .. two sides of the same coin.. Broslove❤️❤️

iheanacho uche said:

left home to feed home don dey sleep 4 road that's big brother love sighted

Kofimike reacted:

Wow thats lovely Big Brother waking up Junior Brother .... Nigeria + Ghana

Kevin Pince Boateng gets baptised

In another story, Kevin-Prince Boateng has turned to Christ and shared photos of his baptism on Instagram.

In the photos, the ace footballer could be seen being immersed in seawater by a priest, leaving a smile on his face after.

Boateng, in his Instagram post, declared that Jesus was the way, and his followers welcomed him to Christianity in the comment section.

