Yaw Dabo got many people talking when a video of him holding an iPhone Pro Max surfaced on the internet

He was captured at the one-week observation of the life of the late Theresa Kufuor

Many people noted that the iPhone was bigger for his hands and advised him to go in for a much smaller one

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo caused a frenzy online when he was spotted holding an iPhone Pro Max at the one-week observation of the life of Ghana's late and former first lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Yaw Dabo's iPhone Pro Max in the video. Image Credit: Getty Images and @utvghana

Yaw Dabo's iPhone Pro Max sparks debate online

The ceremony was held on October 11, 2023, and it saw many dignitaries present to commiserate with the family of the former president of Ghana, .

Ghanaian diminutive actor, Yaw Dabo, was spotted at the event dressed in all black. He wore a black funeral cloth and a pair of traditional slippers.

One thing that got many people talking about him was the iPhone Pro Max he held in the video posted on the Instagram page of a popular Ghanaian media house under Despite Media, UTV.

Video of Yaw Dabo at the one-week remembrance of the life of Theresa Kufuor, the former first lady and the wife of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Ghanaians comment on Yaw Dabo's iPhone Pro Max

Many people spoke about Yaw Dabo's iPhone Pro Max, claiming it was bigger for his hands. They advised him to use a much smaller smartphone since that would suit him.

young_safo said:

Allah Abusuapanin baako p3

kd_yadjasen said:

The phone sef XXXL pass his hand

harriet_ahiabu said:

The phone is even bigger than his hand

aka_emjay said:

Senior man Dabo…Berma nsa ne phone

bevevi_z_ said:

Haircut nso y3 nice

ako_sua said:

Na Yaw wo phone yi de3 33f3 mmom

benphil_express_frames said:

Nice hand. Nice phone. Nice smile

one_major_11 said:

Can someone please take the phone from his hand )br3 paaa

dennisasmah said:

The phone is bigger than Dabo’s hand, but still he go hold an… Adey feel this guy pass

Yaw Dabo speaks on soccer academy scams

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo was not happy with the several complaints he had received from persons who aspired to join his football academy.

He advised people to be vigilant since people were scamming and taking their money, promising to sign them up for the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Many Ghanaians following him on Instagram shared their views and advised him in the post's comments.

