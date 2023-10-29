Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's first daughter, Emmanuella Owusu Bempah's photos have surfaced online

Emmanuella's photos popped up as she took to social media to celebrate her birthday

Several social media users have been impressed and wished the young lady who turned a year older on October 26 well

Photos of Emmanuella, one of the children of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Chapel, have popped up online.

Emmanuella, the first daughter of Owusu Bempah, turned a year older on Tuesday, October 26, 2023.

In celebration of her birthday, the beauty entrepreneur took to social media pages to share some beautiful photos.

Owusu Bempah's first daughter, Emmanuella, recently celebrated her birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Owusu Bempah's daughter 'slays' in red

The photos sighted on her Instagram page showed the pretty Emmanuella 'slaying' in a red corseted dress.

Standing in a well-lit background, the birthday girl glowed in all her beauty.

Later, the same photos were shared on the business page of Emmanuella in a different sequence.

See the photos below:

Owusu Bempah's daughter's photos mesmerizes peeps

a_.willa said:

Happy birthday baby G❤️

she_kelsy said:

Woaaahhh!!! What a woman!!❤️

d4dragon1

Nor be small ei @manuelle3b

hairbylizz_ said:

Beautiful

ohemma_akua07 said:

Beautiful

doseofsybil said:

purr

_mr.nana said:

Happy birthday love❤️

What does Owusu Bempah's daughter do?

As YEN.com.gh once reported, Emmanuella is an entrepreneur who has business interests in the fashion industry.

She owns a wig (hair) line and a lash line. She also owns Elle's Allure Studio at East Legon in Accra

Ella celebrates dad on Father's Day

The young lady first made news headlines in 2020 as she joined others to celebrate her dad during the Father's Day celebrations in June.

In a video, Emmanuella was interviewed by one of the junior pastors of the church, Nana Adu Berchie, about how she reacted to criticisms of her dad.

