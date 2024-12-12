30 most famous white basketball players in the world
Basketball is a global phenomenon. While the sport has been shaped by players from all cultural and racial backgrounds, white players have substantially contributed to its evolution and global appeal. Discover some of the most famous white basketball players who have left a lasting impression on the game.
- Who is the most famous white basketball player?
- How many NBA basketball players are white?
- Who is the NBA player named White?
- Who is the tallest NBA player in history?
While compiling this list of the most famous white basketball players, we considered the players who have been ranked highly due to their skills and accomplishments on different sports sites, such as NBA, Ranker and Rant Sports. These white basketballers recorded outstanding stats in the NBA and national leagues.
Most famous white basketball players
Basketball is a sport where talent knows no boundaries. Here is a list of the best white basketball players who have made an indelible mark on the game, from the NBA to international leagues.
|Player
|Notable achievement
|Larry Bird
|3× NBA champion, 2× NBA Finals MVP
|Dirk Nowitzki
|NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP
|Steve Nash
|2× NBA Most Valuable Player, 8× NBA All-Star
|John Stockton
|10× NBA All-Star, NBA All-Star Game MVP
|Kevin McHale
|3× NBA champion, 7× NBA All-Star
|Luka Donči
|5× NBA All-Star, 5× All-NBA First Team
|Bob Cousy
|6× NBA champion, NBA Most Valuable Player
|Jerry West
|NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP
|Pete Maravich
|5× NBA All-Star, 2× All-NBA First Team
|Nikola Jokić
|NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP
|Pau Gasol
|2× NBA champion, 6× NBA All-Star
|Chris Mullin
|5× NBA All-Star, All-NBA First Team
|Dražen Petrović
|All-NBA Third Team, 2× EuroLeague
|George Mikan
|5× BAA/NBA champion, 2× NBL champion
|Bill Walton
|2× NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP
|Bill Laimbeer
|2× NBA champion, 4× NBA All-Star
|Toni Kukoč
|3× NBA champion, NBA Sixth Man of the Year
|Bob Pettit
|NBA champion, 2× NBA Most Valuable Player
|Rick Barry
|NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP
|Arvydas Sabonis
|FIBA Club World Cup champion, Spanish Cup winner
1. Larry Bird
- Full name: Larry Joe Bird
- Date of birth: 7 December 1956
- Place of birth: West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States
- Playing career: 1979–1992
Who is the most famous white basketball player? Bird is widely regarded as the best white NBA player of all time. He spent his entire NBA career with the Boston Celtics, winning three championships and three league MVP awards. Larry Bird was also part of the 1992 United States basketball team that won the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.
2. Dirk Nowitzki
- Full name: Dirk Werner Nowitzki
- Date of birth: 19 June 1978
- Place of birth: Würzburg, West Germany
- Playing career: 1994–2019
A German legend, Dirk Nowitzki, revolutionised basketball with his 7-foot shooting range. He was a one-time NBA champion and MVP who spent 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, eventually becoming the team's all-time top scorer.
His legendary fadeaway jump shot elevates him to the ranks of the best-ever European player in the league.
3. Steve Nash
- Full name: Stephen John Nash
- Date of birth: 7 February 1974
- Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Playing career: 1996–2015
A Canadian point guard, Steve Nash won two MVP honours during his legendary career with the Phoenix Suns. Thanks to his passing ability and basketball IQ, Nash is regarded as one of the best white point guards ever. His playmaking inspired a generation of young white male basketball players to dream big.
4. John Stockton
- Full name: John Houston Stockton
- Date of birth: 26 March 1962
- Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States
- Playing career: 1984–2003
As the NBA's all-time assists and steals leader, John Stockton is renowned for efficiency and consistency. Throughout the 1990s, his partnership with Karl Malone made the Utah Jazz perennial contenders. Stockton is still considered one of history's most revered male white basketball players.
5. Kevin McHale
- Full name: Kevin Edward McHale
- Date of birth: 19 December 1957
- Place of birth: Hibbing, Minnesota, United States
- Playing career: 2005–2015
Kevin McHale was a vital member of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, winning three championships. His post moves were unrivalled, cementing his position as one of the best basketball players. McHale eventually became a coach, further impacting the game.
6. Luka Donči
- Full name: Luka Dončić
- Date of birth: 28 February 1999
- Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia
- Playing career: 2015–present
Luka Dončić is one of the most talented white basketball players now. Despite joining the league in 2018, Luka has shown to be an outstanding player, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals in 2022. The Slovenian has also appeared on the All-Star team four times.
7. Bob Cousy
- Full name: Robert Joseph Cousy
- Date of birth: 9 August 1928
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Playing career: 1950–1963, 1969–1970
Bob Cousy, popularly known as "The Houdini of the Hardwood," was a pioneer of professional basketball. As a six-time NBA champion, he revolutionised the point guard position with his spectacular passing and playmaking abilities.
8. Jerry West
- Full name: Jerry Alan West
- Date of birth: 28 May 1938
- Date of death: 12 June 2024
- Playing career: 1960–1974
Jerry West, popularly known as The Logo, is immortalised on the NBA's logo. A superb scorer and competitor, West won an NBA championship and was named Finals MVP in 1972. His influence paved the path for numerous male white basketball players to succeed at the shooting guard position.
9. Pete Maravich
- Full name: Peter Press Maravich
- Date of birth: 22 June 1947
- Date of death: 5 January 1988
- Playing career: 1970–1980
Pete Maravich, often known as 'Pistol Pete', was a tremendous scorer in the 1970s. He played for the Utah Jazz, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Boston Celtics. He died in 1980 after a heart attack.
10. Nikola Jokić
- Full name: Nikola Jokic
- Date of birth: 19 February 1995
- Place of birth: Sombor, Serbia, FR Yugoslavia
- Playing career: 2012–present
Jokić has won the NBA MVP award twice: in 2021 and 2022. The Serb is well-known for his smooth skills and ability to bring out the best in his teammates. He has played his whole NBA career in Denver with the Nuggets.
11. Pau Gasol
- Full name: Pau Gasol Sáez
- Date of birth: 6 July 1980
- Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain
- Playing career: 1998–2021
Pau Gasol, a Spanish icon, helped the Los Angeles Lakers win consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010. Known for his versatile skill set, Gasol is a role model for international white basketball players. Following his retirement in 2021, he joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
12. Chris Mullin
- Full name: Christopher Paul Mullin
- Date of birth: 30 July 1963
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Playing career: 1985–2001
Mullin established himself as one of the league's best small forwards during the 1980s and 1990s. He played for the Golden State Warriors and then the Indiana Pacers. He also won two Olympic gold medals with the USA national team in 1984 and 1992.
13. Dražen Petrović
- Full name: Dražen Petrović
- Date of birth: 22 October 1964
- Date of death: 7 June 1993
- Playing career: 1979–1993
Dražen Petrović, a Croatian sharpshooter, is widely celebrated for paving the way for European players in the NBA. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a car accident in 1993. Despite his untimely death, Petrović remains one of the most influential male white basketball players worldwide.
14. George Mikan
- Full name: George Lawrence Mikan Jr.
- Date of birth: 18 June 1924
- Date of death: 1 June 2005
- Playing career: 1946–1954, 1956
Mikan was a pioneer in the NBA. He played in the inaugural season in 1949-50 and led the Minneapolis Lakers to five titles. He passed away in 2005.
15. Bill Walton
- Full name: William Theodore Walton III
- Date of birth: 5 November 1952
- Date of death: 27 May 2024
- Playing career: 1974–1988
Bill Walton is a two-time NBA champion and one of the best centres in league history. Despite injuries cutting short his prime, Walton's top performances garnered him an MVP honour. He is a shining example of resilience among the top white basketball players.
16. Bill Laimbeer
- Full name: William Laimbeer Jr.1
- Date of birth: 19 May 1957
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
- Playing career: 1979–1994
Laimbeer was a member of Detroit's renowned 'Bad Boy Pistons' and was noted for his physical play. The star won two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. After retiring, he enjoyed a successful coaching career in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA.
17. Toni Kukoč
- Full name: Toni Kukoč
- Date of birth: 18 September 1968
- Place of birth: Split, SFR Yugoslavia
- Playing career: 1985–2006
Toni Kukoč, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, was known for his versatility and clutch performance. He was among the first European players to significantly influence the NBA. His accomplishment has inspired generations of international white basketball players who now compete in the league.
18. Bob Pettit
- Full name: Robert E. Lee Pettit Jr.
- Date of birth: 12 December 1932
- Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States
- Playing career: 1954–1965
Bob Pettit was one of the top white NBA players during the 1950s. He led the St Louis Hawks (now the Atlanta Hawks) to the 1958 NBA championship. Pettit received the league MVP award in 1958 and 1959.
19. Rick Barry
- Full name: Richard Francis Dennis Barry III
- Date of birth: 28 March 1944
- Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States
- Playing career: 1965–1980
Rick Barry is famous for his underhand free throw technique and scoring ability. He led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title in 1975, winning Finals MVP honours.
20. Arvydas Sabonis
- Full name: Arvydas Romas Sabonis
- Date of birth: 19 December 1964
- Place of birth: Kaunas, Lithuanian SSR, Soviet Union
- Playing career: 1981–2004
Sabonis was a prominent force in European basketball during the 1980s, winning Olympic gold in 1998 for the Soviet Union. He joined the NBA in 1995 at 30 but still recorded remarkable stats with the Portland TrailBlazers.
21. Peja Stojakovi
- Full name: Predrag Stojaković
- Date of birth: 9 June 1977
- Place of birth: Slavonska Požega, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia
- Playing career: 1992–2011
Peja Stojaković, a legendary three-point shooter in NBA history, made his mark with the Sacramento Kings. He later joined Indiana, New Orleans and finally, Dallas, where he won an NBA championship in 2011. His ability to stretch the floor and make clutch shots reshaped the forward role.
22. Kyle Korver
- Full name: Kyle Elliot Korver
- Date of birth: 17 March 1981
- Place of birth: Paramount, California, United States
- Playing career: 2003–2020
Kyle Korver is noted for his shooting ability and is one of the most accurate three-point shooters in NBA history. His consistency and professionalism have gained him recognition across the league.
23. Marc Gasol
- Full name: Marc Gasol Sáez
- Date of birth: 29 January 1985
- Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain
- Playing career: 2003–2023
Marc Gasol, a Spanish centre, is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Pau Gasol. He received the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year title in 2011. Marc also won the NBA Championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.
24. Mark Price
- Full name: William Mark Price
- Date of birth: 15 February 1964
- Place of birth: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States
- Playing career: 1986–1998
Mark Price played in the NBA for 12 seasons, starting in 1986. He spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before playing for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Bullets, and Orlando Magic in his final three seasons. He is a four-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team once in 1993.
25. Jason Williams
- Full name: Jason Chandler Williams
- Date of birth: 18 November 1975
- Place of birth: Belle, West Virginia, United States
- Playing career: 1998–2011
Jason Williams was dubbed the White Chocolate because of his distinct style of play. He helped the Miami Heat win the NBA title in 2016. Jason was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1999. He finished his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, having played 788 games.
26. Gail Goodrich
- Full name: Gail Charles Goodrich Jr.
- Date of birth: 23 April 1943
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Playing career: 1965–1979
Gail Goodrich was instrumental in helping UCLA defeat Michigan in the 1965 NCAA championship game. He set a record with 42 points in that contest. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him as a territorial pick in 1965.
27. Jeff Hornacek
- Full name: Jeffrey John Hornacek
- Date of birth: 3 May 1963
- Place of birth: Elmhurst, Illinois, United States
- Playing career: 1986–2000
Jeff Hornacek won the NBA three-point competition twice. He retired from playing following the 1999–2000 season with the Utah Jazz. He had helped them reach the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.
28. Danny Ainge
- Full name: Daniel Ray Ainge
- Date of birth: 17 March 1959
- Place of birth: Eugene, Oregon,
- Playing career: 1981–1995
Danny, one of the most famous white basketball players, spent 14 seasons in the NBA, primarily as a shooting guard for the Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns. He won two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in 1984 and 1986. He was also voted NBA Executive of the Year in 2008.
29. Kristaps Porziņģis
- Full name: Kristaps Porziņģis
- Date of birth: 2 August 1995
- Place of birth: Liepāja, Latvia
- Playing career: 2012–present
Kristaps Porziņģis is a Latvian professional basketball player who plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards. He stands 7 feet 3 inches tall, making him one of the NBA's tallest players currently in action. In 2015, Porziņģis won the EuroCup Basketball Rising Star award at 19.
30. Kevin Love
- Full name: Kevin Wesley Love
- Date of birth: 7 September 1988
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
- Playing career: 2008–present
Kevin Love currently plays for the Miami Heat in the NBA. He won the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2011. Love and LeBron James led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors.
Who is the most famous white basketball player?
The answer may vary from one person to another. Some of the big contenders for the title include Larry Bird, Jerry West, Steve Nas, and Nikola Jokić.
How many NBA basketball players are white?
In 2023, 17.5% of NBA players were white, 2.2% were Latino, 0.2% were Asian, and 70.4% were black. The percentage of white players increased slightly, while that of people of colour decreased somewhat.
Who is the NBA player named White?
Several players named White have played in the NBA. For instance, there's Derrick White, a vital member of the Boston Celtics.
Who is the tallest NBA player in history?
Gheorghe Muresan is the tallest NBA player in history, at 7 feet and 7 inches tall (231 centimetres). He played in the NBA from 1993 to 2000.
White basketball players have had a lasting impact on the sport. Whether as trailblazing pioneers, sharpshooters, or dynamic forwards, their contributions are recognised worldwide.
