30 most famous white basketball players in the world

Basketball is a global phenomenon. While the sport has been shaped by players from all cultural and racial backgrounds, white players have substantially contributed to its evolution and global appeal. Discover some of the most famous white basketball players who have left a lasting impression on the game.

Luka Dončić (L), Larry Bird (C), and Dirk Nowitzki (R) are some of the most famous white basketball players in the world. Photo: Alex Goodlett, Focus on Sport, Glenn James (modified by author)

While compiling this list of the most famous white basketball players, we considered the players who have been ranked highly due to their skills and accomplishments on different sports sites, such as NBA, Ranker and Rant Sports. These white basketballers recorded outstanding stats in the NBA and national leagues.

Most famous white basketball players

Basketball is a sport where talent knows no boundaries. Here is a list of the best white basketball players who have made an indelible mark on the game, from the NBA to international leagues.

Player Notable achievement Larry Bird 3× NBA champion, 2× NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP Steve Nash 2× NBA Most Valuable Player, 8× NBA All-Star John Stockton 10× NBA All-Star, NBA All-Star Game MVP Kevin McHale 3× NBA champion, 7× NBA All-Star Luka Donči 5× NBA All-Star, 5× All-NBA First Team Bob Cousy 6× NBA champion, NBA Most Valuable Player Jerry West NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP Pete Maravich 5× NBA All-Star, 2× All-NBA First Team Nikola Jokić NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP Pau Gasol 2× NBA champion, 6× NBA All-Star Chris Mullin 5× NBA All-Star, All-NBA First Team Dražen Petrović All-NBA Third Team, 2× EuroLeague George Mikan 5× BAA/NBA champion, 2× NBL champion Bill Walton 2× NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP Bill Laimbeer 2× NBA champion, 4× NBA All-Star Toni Kukoč 3× NBA champion, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Bob Pettit NBA champion, 2× NBA Most Valuable Player Rick Barry NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP Arvydas Sabonis FIBA Club World Cup champion, Spanish Cup winner

1. Larry Bird

Larry Bird speaks during Create History, Not Hype - An All-Star Weekend Conversation with Larry Bird in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Brian Ach

Full name: Larry Joe Bird

Larry Joe Bird Date of birth: 7 December 1956

7 December 1956 Place of birth: West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States

West Baden Springs, Indiana, United States Playing career: 1979–1992

Who is the most famous white basketball player? Bird is widely regarded as the best white NBA player of all time. He spent his entire NBA career with the Boston Celtics, winning three championships and three league MVP awards. Larry Bird was also part of the 1992 United States basketball team that won the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

2. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki during the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States in Paris, France. Photo: Tnani Badreddine

Full name: Dirk Werner Nowitzki

Dirk Werner Nowitzki Date of birth: 19 June 1978

19 June 1978 Place of birth: Würzburg, West Germany

Würzburg, West Germany Playing career: 1994–2019

A German legend, Dirk Nowitzki, revolutionised basketball with his 7-foot shooting range. He was a one-time NBA champion and MVP who spent 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, eventually becoming the team's all-time top scorer.

His legendary fadeaway jump shot elevates him to the ranks of the best-ever European player in the league.

3. Steve Nash

Steve Nash attends the NBA game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name: Stephen John Nash

Stephen John Nash Date of birth: 7 February 1974

7 February 1974 Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Playing career: 1996–2015

A Canadian point guard, Steve Nash won two MVP honours during his legendary career with the Phoenix Suns. Thanks to his passing ability and basketball IQ, Nash is regarded as one of the best white point guards ever. His playmaking inspired a generation of young white male basketball players to dream big.

4. John Stockton

John Stockton is honored during the NBA Legends Brunch Portraits as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: David Sherman

Full name: John Houston Stockton

John Houston Stockton Date of birth: 26 March 1962

26 March 1962 Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Spokane, Washington, United States Playing career: 1984–2003

As the NBA's all-time assists and steals leader, John Stockton is renowned for efficiency and consistency. Throughout the 1990s, his partnership with Karl Malone made the Utah Jazz perennial contenders. Stockton is still considered one of history's most revered male white basketball players.

5. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale smiles prior to a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Full name: Kevin Edward McHale

Kevin Edward McHale Date of birth: 19 December 1957

19 December 1957 Place of birth: Hibbing, Minnesota, United States

Hibbing, Minnesota, United States Playing career: 2005–2015

Kevin McHale was a vital member of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, winning three championships. His post moves were unrivalled, cementing his position as one of the best basketball players. McHale eventually became a coach, further impacting the game.

6. Luka Donči

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup against the New Orleans Pelicans game. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name: Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić Date of birth: 28 February 1999

28 February 1999 Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana, Slovenia Playing career: 2015–present

Luka Dončić is one of the most talented white basketball players now. Despite joining the league in 2018, Luka has shown to be an outstanding player, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals in 2022. The Slovenian has also appeared on the All-Star team four times.

7. Bob Cousy

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Robert Cousy, former NBA player for the Boston Celtics. Photo: Shawn Thew

Full name: Robert Joseph Cousy

Robert Joseph Cousy Date of birth: 9 August 1928

9 August 1928 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Playing career: 1950–1963, 1969–1970

Bob Cousy, popularly known as "The Houdini of the Hardwood," was a pioneer of professional basketball. As a six-time NBA champion, he revolutionised the point guard position with his spectacular passing and playmaking abilities.

8. Jerry West

Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West sits on the bench by NBA logos before the game the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stephen Dunn

Full name: Jerry Alan West

Jerry Alan West Date of birth: 28 May 1938

28 May 1938 Date of death: 12 June 2024

12 June 2024 Playing career: 1960–1974

Jerry West, popularly known as The Logo, is immortalised on the NBA's logo. A superb scorer and competitor, West won an NBA championship and was named Finals MVP in 1972. His influence paved the path for numerous male white basketball players to succeed at the shooting guard position.

9. Pete Maravich

Full name: Peter Press Maravich

Peter Press Maravich Date of birth: 22 June 1947

22 June 1947 Date of death: 5 January 1988

5 January 1988 Playing career: 1970–1980

Pete Maravich, often known as 'Pistol Pete', was a tremendous scorer in the 1970s. He played for the Utah Jazz, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Boston Celtics. He died in 1980 after a heart attack.

10. Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak

Full name: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic Date of birth: 19 February 1995

19 February 1995 Place of birth: Sombor, Serbia, FR Yugoslavia

Sombor, Serbia, FR Yugoslavia Playing career: 2012–present

Jokić has won the NBA MVP award twice: in 2021 and 2022. The Serb is well-known for his smooth skills and ability to bring out the best in his teammates. He has played his whole NBA career in Denver with the Nuggets.

11. Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol looks on after the Team USA vs Team France Men's Gold Medal Game in Paris, France. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Full name: Pau Gasol Sáez

Pau Gasol Sáez Date of birth: 6 July 1980

6 July 1980 Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Playing career: 1998–2021

Pau Gasol, a Spanish icon, helped the Los Angeles Lakers win consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010. Known for his versatile skill set, Gasol is a role model for international white basketball players. Following his retirement in 2021, he joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

12. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Full name: Christopher Paul Mullin

Christopher Paul Mullin Date of birth: 30 July 1963

30 July 1963 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Playing career: 1985–2001

Mullin established himself as one of the league's best small forwards during the 1980s and 1990s. He played for the Golden State Warriors and then the Indiana Pacers. He also won two Olympic gold medals with the USA national team in 1984 and 1992.

13. Dražen Petrović

Full name: Dražen Petrović

Dražen Petrović Date of birth: 22 October 1964

22 October 1964 Date of death: 7 June 1993

7 June 1993 Playing career: 1979–1993

Dražen Petrović, a Croatian sharpshooter, is widely celebrated for paving the way for European players in the NBA. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a car accident in 1993. Despite his untimely death, Petrović remains one of the most influential male white basketball players worldwide.

14. George Mikan

NBA Legend George Mikan speaks during a press conference to announce the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Full name: George Lawrence Mikan Jr.

George Lawrence Mikan Jr. Date of birth: 18 June 1924

18 June 1924 Date of death: 1 June 2005

1 June 2005 Playing career: 1946–1954, 1956

Mikan was a pioneer in the NBA. He played in the inaugural season in 1949-50 and led the Minneapolis Lakers to five titles. He passed away in 2005.

15. Bill Walton

Bill Walton of the Portland Trail Blazers in his uniform. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: William Theodore Walton III

William Theodore Walton III Date of birth: 5 November 1952

5 November 1952 Date of death: 27 May 2024

27 May 2024 Playing career: 1974–1988

Bill Walton is a two-time NBA champion and one of the best centres in league history. Despite injuries cutting short his prime, Walton's top performances garnered him an MVP honour. He is a shining example of resilience among the top white basketball players.

16. Bill Laimbeer

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer looks on during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Full name: William Laimbeer Jr.1

William Laimbeer Jr.1 Date of birth: 19 May 1957

19 May 1957 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Playing career: 1979–1994

Laimbeer was a member of Detroit's renowned 'Bad Boy Pistons' and was noted for his physical play. The star won two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. After retiring, he enjoyed a successful coaching career in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA.

17. Toni Kukoč

Full name: Toni Kukoč

Toni Kukoč Date of birth: 18 September 1968

18 September 1968 Place of birth: Split, SFR Yugoslavia

Split, SFR Yugoslavia Playing career: 1985–2006

Toni Kukoč, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, was known for his versatility and clutch performance. He was among the first European players to significantly influence the NBA. His accomplishment has inspired generations of international white basketball players who now compete in the league.

18. Bob Pettit

Bob Petit of the St. Louis Hawks basketball team. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Robert E. Lee Pettit Jr.

Robert E. Lee Pettit Jr. Date of birth: 12 December 1932

12 December 1932 Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Playing career: 1954–1965

Bob Pettit was one of the top white NBA players during the 1950s. He led the St Louis Hawks (now the Atlanta Hawks) to the 1958 NBA championship. Pettit received the league MVP award in 1958 and 1959.

19. Rick Barry

Head coach Rick Barry of the Ball Hogs calls out a play during the game against the Triplets in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins

Full name: Richard Francis Dennis Barry III

Richard Francis Dennis Barry III Date of birth: 28 March 1944

28 March 1944 Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States

Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States Playing career: 1965–1980

Rick Barry is famous for his underhand free throw technique and scoring ability. He led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title in 1975, winning Finals MVP honours.

20. Arvydas Sabonis

Arvydas Sabonis attends the international friendly game between France v Lithuania at Palais des Sports. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Full name: Arvydas Romas Sabonis

Arvydas Romas Sabonis Date of birth: 19 December 1964

19 December 1964 Place of birth: Kaunas, Lithuanian SSR, Soviet Union

Kaunas, Lithuanian SSR, Soviet Union Playing career: 1981–2004

Sabonis was a prominent force in European basketball during the 1980s, winning Olympic gold in 1998 for the Soviet Union. He joined the NBA in 1995 at 30 but still recorded remarkable stats with the Portland TrailBlazers.

21. Peja Stojakovi

Full name: Predrag Stojaković

Predrag Stojaković Date of birth: 9 June 1977

9 June 1977 Place of birth: Slavonska Požega, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia

Slavonska Požega, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia Playing career: 1992–2011

Peja Stojaković, a legendary three-point shooter in NBA history, made his mark with the Sacramento Kings. He later joined Indiana, New Orleans and finally, Dallas, where he won an NBA championship in 2011. His ability to stretch the floor and make clutch shots reshaped the forward role.

22. Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver #26 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks talk during the game against the Miami Heat during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Full name: Kyle Elliot Korver

Kyle Elliot Korver Date of birth: 17 March 1981

17 March 1981 Place of birth: Paramount, California, United States

Paramount, California, United States Playing career: 2003–2020

Kyle Korver is noted for his shooting ability and is one of the most accurate three-point shooters in NBA history. His consistency and professionalism have gained him recognition across the league.

23. Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol attends a press conference before his tribute before the friendly match to prepare for the Olympic Games match between Spain and Italy. Photo: Borja B. Hojas

Full name: Marc Gasol Sáez

Marc Gasol Sáez Date of birth: 29 January 1985

29 January 1985 Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Playing career: 2003–2023

Marc Gasol, a Spanish centre, is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Pau Gasol. He received the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year title in 2011. Marc also won the NBA Championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

24. Mark Price

Mark Price of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Four of Round One against the San Antonio Spurs. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Full name: William Mark Price

William Mark Price Date of birth: 15 February 1964

15 February 1964 Place of birth: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States

Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States Playing career: 1986–1998

Mark Price played in the NBA for 12 seasons, starting in 1986. He spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before playing for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Bullets, and Orlando Magic in his final three seasons. He is a four-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team once in 1993.

25. Jason Williams

Jason Williams #44 of the Orlando Magic takes a break from the action during the game against the Sacramento Kings. Photo: Rocky Widner

Full name: Jason Chandler Williams

Jason Chandler Williams Date of birth: 18 November 1975

18 November 1975 Place of birth: Belle, West Virginia, United States

Belle, West Virginia, United States Playing career: 1998–2011

Jason Williams was dubbed the White Chocolate because of his distinct style of play. He helped the Miami Heat win the NBA title in 2016. Jason was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1999. He finished his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, having played 788 games.

26. Gail Goodrich

Madison Middle School renamed its gym for Gail Goodrich, who attended the school as a kid, then went on to play for John Wooden at UCLA and, eventually, the LA Lakers. Photo: John McCoy

Full name: Gail Charles Goodrich Jr.

Gail Charles Goodrich Jr. Date of birth: 23 April 1943

23 April 1943 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Playing career: 1965–1979

Gail Goodrich was instrumental in helping UCLA defeat Michigan in the 1965 NCAA championship game. He set a record with 42 points in that contest. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him as a territorial pick in 1965.

27. Jeff Hornacek

Head coach Jeff Hornacek watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Photo: Jason Miller

Full name: Jeffrey John Hornacek

Jeffrey John Hornacek Date of birth: 3 May 1963

3 May 1963 Place of birth: Elmhurst, Illinois, United States

Elmhurst, Illinois, United States Playing career: 1986–2000

Jeff Hornacek won the NBA three-point competition twice. He retired from playing following the 1999–2000 season with the Utah Jazz. He had helped them reach the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

28. Danny Ainge

Danny Ainge the CEO of the Utah Jazz laughs as he watches warmups before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Delta Center. Photo: Chris Gardner

Full name: Daniel Ray Ainge

Daniel Ray Ainge Date of birth: 17 March 1959

17 March 1959 Place of birth: Eugene, Oregon,

Eugene, Oregon, Playing career: 1981–1995

Danny, one of the most famous white basketball players, spent 14 seasons in the NBA, primarily as a shooting guard for the Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns. He won two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in 1984 and 1986. He was also voted NBA Executive of the Year in 2008.

29. Kristaps Porziņģis

Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the LA Clippers. Photo: Brian Fluharty

Full name: Kristaps Porziņģis

Kristaps Porziņģis Date of birth: 2 August 1995

2 August 1995 Place of birth: Liepāja, Latvia

Liepāja, Latvia Playing career: 2012–present

Kristaps Porziņģis is a Latvian professional basketball player who plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards. He stands 7 feet 3 inches tall, making him one of the NBA's tallest players currently in action. In 2015, Porziņģis won the EuroCup Basketball Rising Star award at 19.

30. Kevin Love

Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the Emirates NBA Cup game. Photo: Issac Baldizon

Full name: Kevin Wesley Love

Kevin Wesley Love Date of birth: 7 September 1988

7 September 1988 Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Playing career: 2008–present

Kevin Love currently plays for the Miami Heat in the NBA. He won the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2011. Love and LeBron James led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors.

Who is the most famous white basketball player?

The answer may vary from one person to another. Some of the big contenders for the title include Larry Bird, Jerry West, Steve Nas, and Nikola Jokić.

How many NBA basketball players are white?

In 2023, 17.5% of NBA players were white, 2.2% were Latino, 0.2% were Asian, and 70.4% were black. The percentage of white players increased slightly, while that of people of colour decreased somewhat.

Who is the NBA player named White?

Several players named White have played in the NBA. For instance, there's Derrick White, a vital member of the Boston Celtics.

Who is the tallest NBA player in history?

Gheorghe Muresan is the tallest NBA player in history, at 7 feet and 7 inches tall (231 centimetres). He played in the NBA from 1993 to 2000.

White basketball players have had a lasting impact on the sport. Whether as trailblazing pioneers, sharpshooters, or dynamic forwards, their contributions are recognised worldwide.

