A video of Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah on what to expect in the energy sector during the reign of John Mahma has got tongues wagging

In an interview, he disclosed that power outages would no longer be an issue to trouble Ghanaians

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed different opinions on the second coming of John Mahama as president

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, the leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, has made a prophetic declaration on what to expect in the energy sector when John Mahama is sworn in as president.

In a video that has since gone viral, Prophet Adjei Sowah, speaking in an interview on Accra FM, remarked that the issue of the power outage popularly referred to as Dumsor will be a thing of the past.

Ghanaian prophet shares prophecy on Mahama's second coming as President. Photo credit: @John Dramini Mahama/Facebook @Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"It will be reported that throughout his third year as President there was no incident of power outage. Even when it is raining, there will be no light out."

The prophet also predicted that the country's people would be prosperous and happy, especially during John Mahama's third year in power.

"If someone tells you that Ghana will suddenly become America, the UK, Qatar, or anywhere else, consider it a fairy tale or campaign communication. However in Mahama's third year, when you live in Ghana, you will be comforted. In Mahama's third year, complaining of hardship will never happen."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to prophecy about Mahama

Social media users who commented on the video also shared varying opinions on the prophetic declaration made by the man of God.

LIFE BE TIME reacted:

"I don’t know why but i believe Mahama will do better."

emmanuel_ye indicated:

"Which God that really thinks like this? Choosing nkoko nketekete over education, now do you know what exactly people are going to face in the next 4years?"

MilesKDay added:

"Father Lord Please help JDM in Jesus Mighty Name Amen and Amen."

Victoria Tandoh replied:

"Am not an ndc member but as the man of God has prophesied, so shall it be .I pray that the God that chose him will strengthened him and lead him in everything he does. Amen."

Mahama speaks on the economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy would be challenging.

He noted that addressing the current economic situation would be difficult, considering the country’s debt.

Mahama also expressed astonishment over his overwhelming endorsement in the December 7 election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh