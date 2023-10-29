Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly Gyakie, has released a new song titled Rent Free

The 23-year-old Afro-fusion singer looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish outfit and expensive boots in a viral dance video

Ghanaian musician Quamina MP, Deborah Vannessa and others have reacted after watching the Gyakie's dance challenge video

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has released a new song ahead of the Christmas festivities. The style icon looked classy in a blue oversized long-sleeve shirt and black denim jeans as she impressed her fans worldwide in a short dance video.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie

Gyakie, one of the female musicians who have wowed Ghanaians with her stylish looks and hairstyles since January 2023, wore a long, bold fringe hairstyle.

The Kwame Nkrumah University and Science and Technology graduate rocked black designer boots that matched her designer bag.

Watch the video below;

Gyakie slays in a leather jacket and short hairstyle

The talented daughter of Veteran musician Nana Acheampong looked classy in a stylish corseted leather jacket and matching pants.

Gyakie turned heads with her short-coloured bob hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

intl_mexico__kana's profile picture

My bambi drop it

riddim_jeb stated:

Let’s goooooooo

akwadaa.nyame stated:

Song dey bang rent free too

bernard_palacios stated:

Gyakie, you will kill me oo my dear, I really love you so much. You are my crush besides, I really love the song❤️

Allow.Norbb_ stated:

The song is already hitting hard

kofikoomsongh_ stated:

Her lyrics!!! Jeez!❤️

Tezaalg stated:

Uh Kill Us Positively, another best song

_itsreallyfafs stated:

@v_era.xx This one is for you, baby

Naanatheviolinist stated:

And just like that, this song is going to be living inside our heads ‘RENT FREE’

Gyakie Slays Decently In Oversized Outfits; Netizens Criticize Her 'Poor Fashion Sense'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who let down fashionistas with her appearance at her birthday concert.

The female celebrity performed at La Palm Royal Hotel, donning attire reminiscent of pregnancy.

Ghanaian musicians, including Mr Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia, supported Gyakie.

