Ghanaian actress Tracey Baokye has delivered a stunning video in which she shows off a branded Dior bag

She flaunted her beautiful legs and complexion in the stunning footage while flexing her opulent lifestyle

The clip in which the movie star could be seen relaxing at a luxurious beach resort had some fans tapping into her blessing

Actress Tracey Baokye is one of the Ghanaian film personalities who has earned a reputation for enjoying the finest things in life with her vacations at relatively opulent destinations.

She is known for the movies Baby Mama (2019), The Devil Between My Legs (2017) and Away Bus (2019).

Tracey Boakye displays rich lifestyle as she flaunts a branded Dior bag at luxury beach resort. Photo credit: tracey_boaky.

Source: Instagram

The actress has proven to be her own best promoter of her brand on social media. She continues to show off the results of her hard work and luxurious lifestyle. This time, she spent time at the Breezes Beach Resort.

The mum of three showed off her flawless complexion and incredible figure while relaxing at the beach. The 32-year-old enjoyed her day as she shared a video flexing her branded Dior bag.

See her video below:

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's video

While most people admired her beauty, some fans who reached out tapped into her blessing.

Afiamercedes indicated:

I tap into your blessing, big sis.

Abena.flavour commented:

His only chick❤️forever too.

Nana_Ama said:

May the Lord favour me too.

Djannanaekua posted:

Bosslady .

Afiaboadi92 indicated:

Mama citta herself.

Gloriaasagare commented:

Black beauty.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her daughter's 3rd birthday

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

In the eye-catching birthday photos, the child looked like a flawless Barbie in her African attire.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh